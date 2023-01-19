Let's discuss book "Automated Day Trading Strategies: Highly Profitable Algorithmic Trading Strategies for the Crypto and Forex Markets"
I'd love to buy one, although I wonder why it has only one star...
Because it is shit. Automated trading without coding?
Anyways, i would buy it just for the Forex Market Hours wallpaper for MY timezone. I mean, MY timezone. Doesn't get any better than that.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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Automated Day Trading Strategies: Highly Profitable Algorithmic Trading Strategies for the Crypto and Forex Markets.
Are you new to Forex trading or a struggling trader? Get this Learning How to Conquer The Forex Market book and get up to speed on how to trade the $6.6 trillion dollar Forex market.
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