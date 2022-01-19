Unable to receive signal from MQL5 signal on 17 Jan 2022
You can look at your Metatrader journal (or MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using VPS).
If you are unable to receive the signals so it should be written in Metatrader journal (or MQL5 VPS journal in case you arre using VPS) - it should be written also why you can not receive the signal.
You can look at your Metatrader journal (or MQL5 VPS journal in case you are using VPS).
Dear Sergey ,
I have checked my journal and found the report written " 2022.01.17 18:03:28 "6342938" : signal - #127619805 buy 1.92 EURUSD-5 at 1.14002 skipped as no symbol found " , may i know from this report how we can know which party fault is that cause skipped MQL5 or my broker Vantage markets ?
I am worry that is it broker purposely/ intentionally skipped my signal of closing trade so that it gain profit against me.
Please advise .
Thanks a lot.
"no symbol found" error may be related to the mapping (it is the feature; not an error).
It was asked and replied many times so I am just providing the links related to it:
- mapping: post #7
- ("no symbol found"; forex symbols)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/367553
- www.mql5.com
Dear Sergey ,
Yesterday the signal SKIPPED was the first time experience since I have using the same signal provider with same pairs for past 2 months already . So far with these 2 months period all the signal were successfully copied except yesterday.
Attached herewith the signal provider trade report and my trade report of last week trading . Last week all done well. Also my journal skipped report. I don't think is mapping issue as all the way I copied from the same signal provider for 2 months already no problem , only experience skipped yesterday.
It is mapping issue (more than one signal for EURUSD, or this EURUSD-5 symbol is not having Forex margin calculation according to symbol specification):
----------------
Besides, as I see - you are using EA on same accout with signal subscription.
It is not related to "no symbol found" mapping issue, but signal system may understand the orders/positions from EA as the orders/positions from the signal provider, and some trades may b closed or re-opened.
I mean: it is not recommended to use EA on same trading account with the signal subscrioption.
It's either your broker limited trading for EURUSD+ or they added another EURUSD-like symbol (which caused matching error). To check the first one, open specification of EURUSD+. It should be Trade = Full access. For the second one, select 'Show all' in the Market Watch context menu and check what symbols you have.
It's either your broker limited trading for EURUSD+ or they added another EURUSD-like symbol (which caused matching error). To check the first one, open specification of EURUSD+. It should be Trade = Full access. For the second one, select 'Show all' in the Market Watch context menu and check what symbols you have.
Dear Alexy ,
Please guide me on this setting step by step because I don't know how to check.
Then very important point I wish to raise was I have copied this signal on the EURUSD pair since last year Dec2021 , why the skipped or signal cannot close only happen after 10/1/22 . If the signal provider EURUSD pair symbol was EURUSD-5 . Why last year can be copied , this year cannot be copied with same pair same signal provider . Very strange . Please guide me step by step writing scripts on this pair in order allow me to copy it again.
Now my problem is I have another signal copied since last year September, this week Monday also skipped sometime on signal open or sometime on signal close . Please help me to fix it since last year can copied , this year cannot be copied .
thanks a lot for your help.
I think - it is related to the broker:
the broker added some symbols (EURUSD-5 for example), or some symbols is having non-forex margin calculation according to specification.
No any script will help for mapping.
It is necessary to change the broker to "pass mapping", and to test (to evaluate) the signals before sybscription just to be sure that this mapping limitation will not exist.
u can go to tools and options then u will make right for all suqare to insure copy
then u will be able to copy trades from auther
Hello,
From your screenshot it is clear that the problem is caused by two EURUSD-like symbols:
The signals provider has symbol EURUSD-5, and the system cannot match it as there is more than one option for matching - EURUSD or EURUSD+.
Probably, earlier you had only one symbol EURUSD+, and copying was done successfully. Now your broker has added symbol EURUSD. You should contact your broker.
Alternatively, you can move your signal subscription to another trade account from My Subscriptions section
Dear Mates ,
I have facing problem on receiving signal from MQL5 signal on 17 Jan 2022 from time 19:00 to 24:00 causing signal trade cannot open and close . May I ask do you all experience such problem on that day 17 January 2022 ?