Metatrader 5 Cloud Strategy Tester Randomly Uninstalling Itself
I have been struggling with an issue with the Metatrader 5 CloudStrategy Tester where it will randomly uninstall its own .exe from the default installation folder. Sometimes this self-uninstall happens mere minutes after install, sometimes it happens days after install, and anywhere in between. It almost seems truly random.
Logs show nothing relevant to this. I run the application with its default settings.
System Specs: Dual 12 core-24 thread Xeon E5 2670v3, 128GB RAM (DDR4) 500GB SSD storage.
Any assistance on this would be appreciated!!
As part of my troubleshooting, I had added exceptions for the Metatester install directory to Windows Defender , its processes and services, and eventually even completely disabled Defender entirely from both the UI and the registry. Same behavior with MetaTester still uninstalling for seemingly no reason. It was running reliably for months on end before the software was updated and its icon was changed to the new green gear icon instead of the blue person. This behavior can be replicated on different computers with different hardware too.
Logs show nothing related to removal. Only the typical:
"JP 0 09:34:58.350 LiveUpdate service 'MetaTester-1' start"
"MJ 0 09:35:02.115 LiveUpdate service 'MetaTester-1' started"
and the occasional update:
"CI 0 09:34:58.349 LiveUpdate 'C:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester\metatester64.exe' updated"
However, the log always ends with the following every time it uninstalls itself.
"GE 0 09:37:55.657 LiveUpdate updated successfully"
That's the last line, every time. This was from this morning
This particular installation only lasted for around ~4 minutes before uninstalling itself. The logs make it seem as if the Auto-Updater portion is performing an uninstall to prep for an update, but not reinstalling in-place as it should be.
Are you sure about what you have said? Look into the Taskmanager tab Services. Mine loks like:
"wird ausgeführt" means is running
Yes, I am sure.
When this happens, the processes, and even the .exe file for the Metatester software, are gone, and the MetaTrader Windows Services are removed from the Services list.
The computer no longer shows up in my Agents list page on mql5.com, nor do I receive any payout for it at the end of the day.
After updating the software, I am seeing the application uninstall all services and itself even sooner after installing. I have made no changes to my system other than attempting to re-install the software with the latest version.
I have even tested completely disabling Windows Defender via the registry, to eliminate the chance of Defender causing the issue.
Here is the complete log file from a brand new install downloaded from the site:
LM 0 11:36:28.055 Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
LF 0 11:36:28.056 Startup service start initialized
JS 0 11:36:28.056 Startup create startup thread
ES 0 11:36:28.056 Startup thread successfully created
NJ 0 11:36:28.056 Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2980 (18 Jun 2021)
KR 3 11:36:28.070 Server bind error on 0.0.0.0:5040 [10048]
FF 3 11:36:28.070 Startup error in startup thread
PQ 0 11:36:54.351 Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
OJ 0 11:36:54.353 Startup service start initialized
EO 0 11:36:54.353 Startup create startup thread
JG 0 11:36:54.353 Startup thread successfully created
LN 0 11:36:54.354 Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2980 (18 Jun 2021)
DG 3 11:36:54.379 Server bind error on 0.0.0.0:5040 [10048]
MR 3 11:36:54.379 Startup error in startup thread
GJ 2 11:36:54.468 Service Service 'MetaTester-1' start failed due service error [Function failed during execution. (1627)]
JD 0 11:36:54.568 Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2980 (18 Jun 2021)
DO 0 11:36:55.400 Startup initialization finished
IE 0 11:38:16.034 Service Service 'MetaTester-1' stop initialized
DS 0 11:38:19.085 Service Service 'MetaTester-1' successfully uninstalled
(The lines for the individual services are removed to only show thread 1, as not to not create a massive wall of text showing the the same stop and uninstall lines for every single service.)
It's a problem of your Windows, google for "bind error on 0.0.0.0:5040 [10048]"
That error is for conflicting reserved ports in Windows for applications attempting to use ports in use by other programs. I have no other applications installed on these systems that would be using these ports.
These are fresh installs of Windows 10 with only the necessary drivers from the manufacturer and mandatory Windows Update patches from Microsoft.
After googling how to reserve these port issues in Windows and testing a lot of things, the Cloud Strategy Tester agent still behaves exactly the same as before with no change: running for a seemingly random amount of time, then uninstalling itself.
I can replicate this on a PC with a freshly installed retail version of Windows 10 downloaded straight from Microsoft too.
