How to get order open price
I am sending an order that is executed and shown in MT5.
MqlTradeResult shows 0.0 for price and so does OrderGetDouble(ORDER_PRICE_OPEN):
Is it due to the brokers settings that the order open price is not send back or am I doing something wrong?
You are doing something wrong.
I tried it again using some example code from the MT5 Help (F1):
//--- declare and initialize the trade request and result of trade request MqlTradeRequest request={}; MqlTradeResult result={}; //--- parameters of request request.action =TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; // type of trade operation request.symbol =Symbol(); // symbol request.volume =0.2; // volume of 0.2 lot request.type =ORDER_TYPE_SELL; // order type request.price =SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_BID); // price for opening request.deviation=5; // allowed deviation from the price request.magic =123; // MagicNumber of the order //--- send the request if(!OrderSend(request,result)) PrintFormat("OrderSend error %d",GetLastError()); // if unable to send the request, output the error code //--- information about the operation PrintFormat("retcode=%u deal=%I64u order=%I64u",result.retcode,result.deal,result.order);
With the same result:
That is on a demo account at Admiral Markets.
So I tried on another demo account at Active Trades and there it works:
Changing the account made the difference here, not changing the code. Hope this might help if someone is facing the same issue.
IF there can be something changed in the code so it works with any broker I would be happy to be assisted.
IF there can be something changed in the code so it works with any broker I would be happy to be assisted.
#include <MT4Orders.mqh> // https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 #define Bid SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol, SYMBOL_BID) void OnStart() { TICKET_TYPE Ticket = OrderSend(_Symbol, OP_SELL, 0.2, Bid, 5, 0, 0, NULL, 123); if (OrderSelect(Ticket, SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { OrderPrint(); Print(OrderOpenPrice()); } }
You are very helpful - why do you even comment? And you are a moderator? You should be banned.
Why are you so upset ? I commented as it's a user issue and not something related to the broker as the OP suggested.
When the Ordersend() function returns (or any wrapper using it), there order is not yet executed but placed, so there is no order to select and no price.
OrderSelect() is a function returning a value which the OP should have checked.
