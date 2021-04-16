I can't get ORDER_PRICE_OPEN from history
Everything works great. Example: History Deals and Orders
The 'History Deals and Orders' script shows absolutely all properties of deals and orders from the trading history over a given time interval.
Ireneusz Pacek:Can you post a screenshot showing this order in MT5 History tab ?
as a result I get:
Price open I am not getting the correct result. There is always 0.
I have no idea how to get the purchase price from history. Please tell me how to get this price?
market-price == 0.
Vladimir Karputov:
Your help is great. The script also sees Open Price = 0.0
But I understood that I could use Price Current. I understand that Price Current is the opening price. This solves my problem.
Thanks a lot.
