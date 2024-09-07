Metatrader 5 - No Connection To Trading Server
I think - it is the broker's issue.
Because as far as I know - many brokers are making some maintenance of their servers and equipments during the weekends.
Wait for Monday when the market will be open.
If no change - ask the broker once again.
But after i checked my friend from same country, they can login and use it normally.
I wonder what wrong with my setting, because i do the same like my friend, Login and Connect, nothing unusual.
At first I think it is coming from the broker.
But after i checked my friend from same country, they can login and use it normally.
I wonder what wrong with my setting, because i do the same like my friend, Login and Connect, nothing unusual.
Restart your router and restart your PC! There may be DNS cache issues or maybe a firewall setting that is blocking communications!
Well, maybe I just need to wait until monday to asked their support.
I did it too, but not working.
Well, maybe I just need to wait until monday to asked their support.
why is it so hard to connect binary.com they should change their platform..
Yeah same issue here i cant log in with the same account on my vps but on my pc its running i thought it was a different server or something so i checked the name correctly no change but when i look up in the account there seem to be to kinds of accounts hedge and netting
i tried downloading from different accounts multiple installation files but no succes i dont know was looking maybe we could copy something from the folders into my other mt5 that could make it run or something lol just suggestion. ill try some more will let you know if i know more but on my pc it works just there other just does not work for me FKUP
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I have an issue when trying to login my account into binary.com server. I already do re-Installing, re-scan, and anything possible, but nothing is worked. I keep getting this error.
My friend from same country is not having this kind of issue, they can use it normally. I dunno which one is the problem, Metatrader5 setting on my PC? or the broker itself. Because what I did, only Install -> Login, and this is happen.
Anyone have same issue? How to resolve it?
I already check my internet connection too, its worked perfectly fine. I have contacted binary support from my country, and its already 16 hours no respond. I just send email to support, waiting their answer thou about this issue.
If anyone have same issue and fix it, please kindly help me.
Thank you