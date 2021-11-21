Algo trading won't activate
Which VPS?
Where is this button?
Because if it is about MQL5 VPS so this VPS is "Metatrader in cloud" (yes, this MQL5 VPS is Metatrader but in cloud), and this "Metatrader in cloud" has nothing to do with your home Metatrader.
Autotrading is always ON in MQL5 VPS (and autotrading is turned to OFF on your home Metatrader after migration).
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
To make it shorter:
- Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
- Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
- Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
For Metatrader 5 only, limitations:
It is about MQL5 VPS too -
Hello,
Will someone please assist me with activating my Algo Trading? The little man with the green button won't come on, just the blue hat. I have reprogrammed the script, I am connected to the VPS, expert was migrated to the VPS. I don't know what else to do. Oh, and I did logged out and logged back in. Any assistance would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.
Check with VPS company I too had same problem some time back
Hi Sergey, please see attached files if that helps to visualize what's going on. Thanks.
Look at my comments on your screenshots:
Yes, you sucessfully migrated/synchronized one chart with your EA with MQL5 VPS.
Means: EA should work on MQL5 VPS (but it has nothing to do with Algo Trading button because autotrading is always ON in MQL5 VPS):
But you are having the problem with the settings of your EA.
Because MQL5 VPS wants to trade it (no any problem from MQL5 VPS's side).
But the problem with the settings: you attached this EA to US30.cash chart with "invalid" stop loss value.
Seems, the value of stop loss in the settings of your EA should be changed:
But the problem with the settings: You attached this EA to US30.cash chart with "invalid" stop loss value.
Seems the value of stop loss in the settings of your EA should be changed:
By the way, you can check the specification of this simbol in your home Metatrader -
In Market Watch: right mouse click on US30.cash and select "Specification" (to check about the following: do the broker allow to trade on this symbol, if yes so - when, and so on).
So, if you change the settings (stop loss value) of your EA in your home Metatrader - migrate/synchronize it (EA with chart) once again with MQL5 VPS (to pass those changes to MQL5 VPS).
