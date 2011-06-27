MetaTrader 5 for iPhone with Charts Already Available
I suppose the MT5 Mobile will function as well on the older(single processor) iPad as well - I am expecting a Gift (!) ?
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The new version of the MetaTrader 5 Mobile includes interactive charts. It means that with the new terminal, traders receive enhanced opportunities – in addition to trading, they can conduct visual analysis of the market situation. Charts can be scaled and scrolled, as well as their period can be changed from a minute to a daily timeframe. All these enhanced features are available in the mobile terminal that can be downloaded from AppStore.
Future updates of the MetaTrader 5 Mobile will make it even closer to the desktop terminal. In the upcoming version, analytical tools will be included in the Mobile Terminal to provide even more opportunities to traders.