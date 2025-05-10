MT5 not showing chart info
All the charts (incl the price on the charts or chart inf) are related to the brokers only.
It means the following: you should connect your Metatrader to the broker's server (to your trading account).
I see from your screenshot above that MT5 is trying to connect to the trading account ... but can not ... not connected yet:
and I see that this trading account is demo account:
But I know that many brokers are providing the demo accounts for limited time only.
So, you can create the other demo account (it is less than 1 minute to do directly from Metatrader to create demo account for many brokers) ... or improve your internet connection .. or change internet provider .. or ...
- If demo account - create the other demo account.
- If it is live/real account - ask your broker for support.
We (on the forum) can not help you here sorry.
Because as far as I see from your screenshot - your Metatrader is trying to connect to trading account but can not ...
- it may be because your broker disabled it
or
- you are having bad internet connection from your home computer to the broker's server.
hello please can anyone help me I have been able to connect my mt5 to a demo account but my chart is not showing up
Check that you have opened the correct symbol for the instrument you are trying to use.
Many brokers have various symbols for the same instrument in their MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols, but only 1 of them is the correct one and active.
For example a broker may have a EURUSD symbol along with EURUSD.r or EURUSD.ecn on the same terminal.
Many brokers use other symbols for their standard and ecn accounts or other symbols for their demo or real accounts.
Yeah I have checked but still not working everything seems working apart from the chart showing. it's. blank I can even open a buy or sell and its works on the currency. but the chart is not showing up
Yeah I have checked but still not working everything seems working apart from the chart showing. it's. blank I can even open a buy or sell and its works on the currency. but the chart is not showing up
If you really connected to your demo account so close old charts and open the new charts (which is related to this demo account).
If it does not work for you - open the other demo account with the other broker (it is less than 1 minutes to od directly from Metatrader for many brokers).
The charts, the price on the charts (and so on) are related to the brokers (MetaQuotes is not a broker; and MetaQuotes-Demo account is not used for trading).
Yeah I did try that I open multiple demo account and with that I can't even login into the mt5
Hi Guys,
I have this problem that i cant see the chart info, it also did not work on MT4.
Who knows the solution?
Thanks