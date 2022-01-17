New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3091: Improvements - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi,
i don't know if it was build 3091 or 3092, but i now have a problem with the tester in concunction with custom symbols - it doesn't recognize or react to reached TPs or SLs:
Thanks!Edit: P.S.: The included image wasn't taken, so i've attached it ;)
(google translate) information note : Hi. When turkish language selection is made, the Articles and Code list comes empty in the terminal toolbox . Also, there are no results when searching . But works in English language use.
Thanks.
Margins in Trade Settings can't change value. Fix it, Please.
Thank you.
Hi,
I've discouvered a crash/looping of MT5 during the closing of a chart.
When I close the chart with the "ChartClose(chartID)" command, it is possible to make the plaform hang if, during the closing, a request is done with the "ChartSymbol(chartID)" command.
Even if the ChartClose command returns a "true" to indicate that the chart is closed, it's not fully closed yet and not all deinitialisations are finished. When during the chart-closing process the
"ChartSymbol" is requested, MT5 starts looping on that chart.
Another bug : the "PositionGetDouble(POSITION_COMMISSION)" function does not work;
Regards,
Danny
Hello,
It seems I found a bug in the debugger, which, under certain conditions doesn't seem to know pointer types anymore. To see it demonstrated, set a breakpoint at line 78930 (almost at the bottom) and start debugging the script inside of the attached ZIP-File. Try to observe the variable agpComplete[] and as you will see, you will see nothing except the message 'Expression could not be evaluated'. I would expect to be able to look inside of the object. Thanks a lot in advance for correcting this.
Happy holidays
Markus