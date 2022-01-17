New MetaTrader 5 platform build 3091: Improvements - page 2

New comment
 

Hi,


i don't know if it was build 3091 or 3092, but i now have a problem with the tester in concunction with custom symbols - it doesn't recognize or react to reached TPs or SLs:

Thanks!

Edit: P.S.: The included image wasn't taken, so i've attached it ;)
 

(google translate) information note : Hi. When turkish language selection is made, the Articles and Code list comes empty in the terminal toolbox . Also, there are no results when searching . But works in English language use.

Thanks.

 

Margins in Trade Settings can't change value. Fix it, Please.

Thank you.


 

Hi,

I've discouvered a crash/looping of MT5 during the closing of a chart.

When I close the chart with the  "ChartClose(chartID)"  command, it is possible to make the plaform hang if, during the closing,  a request is done with the "ChartSymbol(chartID)" command.

Even if the  ChartClose command returns a "true" to indicate that the chart is closed, it's not fully closed yet and not all deinitialisations are finished. When during the chart-closing process the

"ChartSymbol" is requested, MT5 starts looping on that chart.


Another bug  : the "PositionGetDouble(POSITION_COMMISSION)" function does not work; 


Regards,

Danny

 

Hello,

It seems I found a bug in the debugger, which, under certain conditions doesn't seem to know pointer types anymore. To see it demonstrated, set a breakpoint at line 78930 (almost at the bottom) and start debugging the script inside of the attached ZIP-File. Try to observe the variable agpComplete[] and as you will see, you will see nothing except the message 'Expression could not be evaluated'. I would expect to be able to look inside of the object. Thanks a lot in advance for correcting this.

Happy holidays
Markus

 
i hope add upgrade for ibarshift function and improve work with objects in this platform ... it is amazing but need this upgrades from my exp... thanks
12
New comment