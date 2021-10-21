Indicator (as ex4 file) not loading on chart on MT4
Contact the seller.
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Nothing can be done with an EX4
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Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
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Hi all, I am having issues with indicator not loading on chart. They are in the right data folder as ex4 files. When I drag the indicator onto a chart it shows in the Journal tab that it uploaded successfully, but as soon as I click on the OK button on the indicator window, the indicator is automatically removed.