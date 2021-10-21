Indicator (as ex4 file) not loading on chart on MT4

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Hi all, I am having issues with indicator not loading on chart. They are in the right data folder as ex4 files. When I drag the indicator onto a chart it shows in the Journal tab that it uploaded successfully, but as soon as I click on the OK button on the indicator window, the indicator is automatically removed.




 
Contact the seller.
 

  1. Nothing can be done with an EX4

  2. Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
              General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
    Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.

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