Problem with MACD EA
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi dear community, i would like to assist me in finding if anything is wrong with my code.
I'm coding a MACD EA, basically it works how it supposed to be (the Logic), but when you test it, you realize that some signals are being ignored.
To be precise, 80% of the MACD signals are well trades, however 10% are ignored and the other 10% are traded in the wrong direction.
Here are two screenshots as examples.