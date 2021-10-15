(Solved) - In need of help: MT5 Updates(Vr 5.00 bld 3080, October 14 2021) Issues on Technical Indicator Functions
I tried closing and reopening Metatrader5(new version). Then i loaded my EA to see if the said errors will appear again, but now it's returning "invalid EX5 file (14)". That's kinda weird. Anyway, the same EA that is running in the previous version of Metatrader5 is running OK.
I solved the problem. The MT5 version update had set some of the configuration to default(like the disabled/enabled Symbols). In order to correct the configuration I:
- downgraded the MT5 application to it's previous version by copying the EXE files of my other installed MT5(for Live Trading) app with the previous version to folder of the installed MT5(for Demo) app which has the problem(the exe files in that folder got overwritten; but before that i backed-up the EXE files that has the new version).
- I executed the MT5(for Demo Trading) app and enabled the said configurations that got disabled.
- Then, I loaded my EA and it's set file(it ran).
- After that, I closed the program and restored the EXE files with new version in its folder(for Demo Trading).
- I running MT5(for Demo with the latest MT5 version), and the EA ran perfectly.
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Hi,
Would like to ask for some help. After the October 14, 2021 MT5(x64) updates, errors popped out of my EA. It seemed like the predefined indicator functions such as iBand, iBullsPower and iBearsPower has problems(or are they obsolete?) in the current latest version.
Glad that I did not updated my Metatrader5 for my live account. Anyways below are the errors that shows up when my EA is ran:
1.
cannot load indicator 'Bollinger Bands' [4302]
2.
cannot load indicator 'Bulls Power' [4302]
3.
cannot load indicator 'Bears Power' [4302]
This problem was not present in the previous versions of MT5. Would be glad to know a solution for this issue. Thanks in advance.