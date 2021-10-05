Can't download indicator ORDERS INDICATOR for MT4
I just paid this indicator below. The problem is that when you click install on terminal (i believe this is the place to download it nothing happens).
Can somebody help me?
thank you
Make sure that you are logged into your MQL5 account with your calster4 login and NOT your email or any other and then go down in the Market tab of your terminal, click the Purchased option on the left and the blue Install button of your purchase on the right to install it.
Did you purchased this indicator for MT4? Because from "just paid" to "already bought" may pass some time for example.
If yes so - check on your profile here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/calster4/market
Fill Community tab of your Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (do not use your email for login).
And read post #692 about how to install
I can’t find the toolbox where is it? Ty
read my post below:
I still couldn't activate the indicator lol. My question is isn't this toolbox only for mt5 bc i can't find it on mt4! Where is it?
After that (look at my previous post) go to the Market tab - Purchased tab
and install your indicator.
This is Market Tab in MT4:
----------------
If something is wrong (look at my two previous posts) so - post the detailed technical information on this thread and the users will help you:
MT4 build, your Windows 10 version (32 bit or 64 bit), screenshot of logs/journals, and proofs that you bought this product (screenshot from this page https://www.mql5.com/en/users/calster4/market ), screenshot of the Market tab and more.
Because no one will help you without technical details.
Look at all my posts in your thread.
Besides -
Finally i made it!!! Thank you.
Let me sum up for everyone who is installing on MT4.
1. You have to be logged in to MQL5 community (website and platform).
2. you pay for your indicator.
3. You open your MT4 and from inside your MT4 you go to MARKETS (lower bottom) and you have to be logged to MQL5 community from inside your mT4. If this is true you will be able to see your balance when you click signals (lower bottom too).
4. From the tab MARKETS you have to click PURCHASED (and not that tool box s*(*( present only on MT5 which is not the case here).
Then you will be able to see the indicator you bought.
5. You click install and you should be happly ever after.
THE END.
Thanks guys.
