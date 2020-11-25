Failed to install the indicator to my terminal.

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Hi, i just paid and rent one indicator but unfortunately it seems no respond and cant install . Nothing happened even i clicked many times to proceed with the installation.

Can somebody help me? Is it any issue with my website setting?

 
Is there anything written to the Experts log tab?
 
annhamms:

Hi, i just paid and rent one indicator but unfortunately it seems no respond and cant install . Nothing happened even i clicked many times to proceed with the installation.

Can somebody help me? Is it any issue with my website setting?

The installation is taking place on your MT4/5 terminal, not in MQL5.com.

First make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Then go down in the Market tab, in the Terminal/Toolbox window, click the Purchased option on the upper left of the Market tab and then the Install Option of your purchased product on the far right.

Fill in your MQL5 password in the appropriate field and click Install below.




 

Where can I see my purchases? 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931  

How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2016.06.10
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

Hi,


I paid 499 for indicator and now i can´t install it because 

Unfortunately, <Deleted>" is unavailable

(you block iranian citizens )


Please how do I install my indicator ?


Thanks


Jozef Kosut

 
Jozef Košút:

Contact the Service Desk at the bottom of this page (Contacts and requests) please, we certainly can't help you here.

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