VPS
One MQL5 VPS per one trading account.
And read the Rules for more information: Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service
More:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
---------------
To make it shorter:
- Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
- Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts - from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you want).
- Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
---------------
For Metatrader 5 only, limitations:
- www.mql5.com
Hi
I activated my expert on MetaTrader and it works fine, but when I activate it on VPS, it gives two errors that I showed you in the photo.
You need to know that the ordering speed in my expert is very high.
1- Are these errors related to expert speed or not?
2- Expert works in such a way that when Expert deletes two orders, it immediately spreads two more orders, will the problem be solved if I add the time between deleting orders and registering new orders?
3- While Expert is active in the server, why does it give error 4109?
Please check the uploaded files
Thanks for guiding me
Did you activate it on MQL5 VPS or on some other external VPS?
I am asking because this error is not related to MQL5 VPS at all (this image/log is from your Metatrader, and your Metatrader has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS):
Seems, you are using some other VPS, right? It is not MQL5 VPS ... because the thread is about MQL5 VPS ...
or you confused your Metatrader with MQL5 VPS ... because the logs from extert tab of Metatrader and journal tab of Metatrader have nothing to do with MQL5 VPS ...
This MQL5 VPS is having some journal/logs too but it is not the logs from Metatrader tabs ...
----------------
- If you are using MQL5 VPS so - delete/close the chart with the EA on your home Metatrader
(because your EA should trade on MQL5 VPS after you synchronized it with MQL5 VPS).
- if you are using some other external VPS so do the following:
Slava, 2007.05.24 09:09Check "Allow live trading" button in the common properties tab of your EA
Hi
I activated my expert on MetaTrader and it works fine, but when I activate it on VPS, it gives two errors that I showed you in the photo.
...
"activate it on VPS" means: you synchronize your chart with your EA attached onto it with MQL5 VPS, and you checked MQL5 VPS journal/logs (not Metatrader journal/logs) to know - it was sucessful or not, right?
And this error came on your home Metatrader, right?
But if you sucessful synchronized/migrated the chart(s) with EA(s) attached to your MQL5 VPS so your home Metatrader (and this error) has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS.
Because this error came from the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Slava, 2007.05.24 09:09Check "Allow live trading" button in the common properties tab of your EA
Because there are two places to check autotrading:
- autotrading buttom in Metatrader, and
- "allow live trading" in EA's properties (you see it during the attaching EA to the chart).
You can repeat the synchronization:
attach EA to the chart, allow autotrading in those two places, and synchronize with MQL5 VPS, and after that - check MQL5 VPS journal (two log files).
If everything is fine with synchronization so you can irnore this error which is coming from your Metatrader.
----------------
Check first post of this thread for more details: How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
- 2021.03.30
- www.mql5.com
1-Yes, I enabled it on MQL5 VPS, not on any other external VPS.
2- Yes, I use MQL5 VPS and I turned off the auto trading option in Metatrader Home and it does not cause any problems.
3- In the sent photo, it is also clear that the MQL5 server is active and the auto trading in the home metatrader is off.
4- The option of allowing live trading is also active.
Despite all these settings, it gives two errors and I do not know what to do to fix it.
Please check and guide more carefully
Thank you very much
What I see is that on the chart you trade the symbol EURUSD but in the Alerts it is referred to the symbol: EURUSD_E and finally the error 4109 means:
ERR_CHART_WRONG_PROPERTY 4109 Falsche Charteigenschaft ID
I see from your screenshot that this error came on your home Metatrader.
You can ignore this error (or close this chart) because your home Metatrader has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS (because MQL5 VPS is the other Metatrader - "Metatrader in cloud", and autotrading is always ON in this MQL5 VPS).
Thank you, my problem was solved
