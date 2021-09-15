Subscription will be enabled when trading starts
I published by signal but potential subscribers cannot subscribe due to the above error message. Any idea on how I can solve this?
Read the message carefully and its all there, when you start trading your signal will be available for subscription.
it's funny that you expect your signal to have potential subscribers when you don't even start trading lol
promotion ... some signal sibscribers knews nothing about how to proote their signals on some other exteral internet resources.
and it is the main issue ... they do not know what to do and where to go to promote ...
My example:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.01.09 06:38
Do you sell something on the Market? Are you signal provider? So, just some links about promotion:
- About widgets - example with blogspot blog.
- The article: MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 Trading Signals Widgets.
- The thread: Add MQL5 Market Product Widgets to Your Blog.
- Get a Market Widget.
- Signals Widget.
- Quotes section Widget (I want to install a widget)
- how to promote (general explanation): Signal business is not working any more
Example - it is one of my 3 twitter accounts:
And have nothing to sell ... but I have facebook pages and more.
And it is very strange for me if the sellers are asking about the following: "How can I get my clients?"
Because the promotion (to get the clients) are the job (yes, it is the real job) ... on the other forums (external forums), and more...
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use