some of my trade data disappeard
-
Why did you post your MT4 question in the MT5 General section instead of the MQL4 section, (bottom of the Root page)?
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum?
Next time, post in the correct place. The moderators will likely move this thread there soon.
-
History tab → Right Click → choose.
Press to show all history:
If it does not help so ask your broker for support.
Because the brokers are archiving the data from time to time.
i try all history.
but my trades disappeard
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
hi i download metatrader4 from robo. and i opened demo account.
i have 80 trader but metatrader show me 40 trade.
doesmetatrader delete data after a period? how long is that?