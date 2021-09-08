BUG? Won't enter debug mode - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
If you want to report bugs from a beta version, it's better to do it in the correct topic which is always the one concerning the last release. In current case this one : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371495
Except when it comes close to the next release, I don't have time to be a beta-tester.
If you want to report bugs from a beta version, it's better to do it in the correct topic which is always the one concerning the last release. In current case this one : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371495
Except when it comes close to the next release, I don't have time to be a beta-tester.
I'd be happy to, I wasn't aware, thanks, will do. And Build 3036 seems to have fixed it, working the way you'd expect now, no problem getting into debug mode, and not ignoring my breakpoints anymore, either. Cool!
Could you tell me, though, how I go back to the last release version and get off the beta updates? I've tried everything, including a fresh install after deleting user data, and I still seem to be getting the betas.
If you want to report bugs from a beta version, it's better to do it in the correct topic which is always the one concerning the last release. In current case this one : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371495
Except when it comes close to the next release, I don't have time to be a beta-tester.
Hmm... So I'm confused. The link you provided goes to a post that looks like this (which I'd seen before but since build 2980 isn't even close to 3030 that I was on at the time and the subject line says nothing about betas or bugs, I didn't make the connection):
So am I to understand that I should just click "New comment" there and report any bugs that way?