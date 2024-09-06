Can not open trade from python at metatrader5.
- MetaTrader5 for Python
- order_send failed, retcode=10027
- Send order in MetaTrader5 using Python
Hello, first of all thank for helping my issue. I can not open trade from python at metatrader5. I used mt5.order_send(request) function for it but it can not work. I am confused it. If anyone solve it pls help. I reward you
Have you tried the example from the help? (MetaTrader for Python -> order_send )
I tried from https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5ordersend_py. But it can not open trade. With these errors AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'retcode', AttributeError: 'NoneType' object has no attribute 'bid'. I am using Spyder. Python version is 3.8.5
I just ran this script. In the MetaTrader 5 terminal, I first enabled Auto trading - , then moved the order_send script to the chart.
Result:
2021.08.23 17:55:44.063 Python script order_send (EURAUD,H1) started successfully 2021.08.23 17:55:44.314 Trades '39892627': instant buy 0.1 USDJPY at 109.738 sl: 109.638 tp: 109.838 (deviation: 20) 2021.08.23 17:55:44.386 Trades '39892627': deal #1078625304 buy 0.1 USDJPY at 109.738 done (based on order #1095471398) 2021.08.23 17:55:44.387 Trades '39892627': accepted instant buy 0.1 USDJPY at 109.738 sl: 109.638 tp: 109.838 (deviation: 20) 2021.08.23 17:55:44.407 Trades '39892627': order #1095471398 buy 0.1 / 0.1 USDJPY at 109.738 done in 93.110 ms 2021.08.23 17:55:44.505 Trades use Hosting Service to speed up the execution - 0.11 ms via 'MQL5 Amsterdam 02 (MQL5.community)' instead of 63.15 ms 2021.08.23 17:55:46.419 Trades '39892627': instant sell 0.1 USDJPY at 109.733, close #1095471398 buy 0.1 USDJPY 109.738 (deviation: 20) 2021.08.23 17:55:46.494 Trades '39892627': accepted instant sell 0.1 USDJPY at 109.733, close #1095471398 buy 0.1 USDJPY 109.738 (deviation: 20) 2021.08.23 17:55:46.502 Trades '39892627': deal #1078625373 sell 0.1 USDJPY at 109.733 done (based on order #1095471465) 2021.08.23 17:55:46.503 Trades '39892627': order #1095471465 sell 0.1 / 0.1 USDJPY at 109.733 done in 84.276 ms 2021.08.23 17:55:46.523 Python script order_send (EURAUD,H1) removed
How did you run it successfully? Pls explain it step by step with more detailed
I showed my steps:
I showed my steps:
Run it at python not at metatrader5
There is no difference. I have successfully executed the script in 'jupyter notebook'
MetaTrader5 package author: MetaQuotes Software Corp. MetaTrader5 package version: 5.0.34 1. order_send(): by USDJPY 0.1 lots at 109.832 with deviation=20 points 2. order_send done, OrderSendResult(retcode=10009, deal=1079235630, order=1096075489, volume=0.1, price=109.832, bid=109.83, ask=109.832, comment='Request executed', request_id=21, retcode_external=0, request=TradeRequest(action=1, magic=234000, order=0, symbol='USDJPY', volume=0.1, price=109.832, stoplimit=0.0, sl=109.732, tp=109.93199999999999, deviation=20, type=0, type_filling=2, type_time=0, expiration=0, comment='python script open', position=0, position_by=0)) opened position with POSITION_TICKET=1096075489 sleep 2 seconds before closing position #1096075489 3. close position #1096075489: sell USDJPY 0.1 lots at 109.83 with deviation=20 points 4. position #1096075489 closed, OrderSendResult(retcode=10009, deal=1079235673, order=1096075530, volume=0.1, price=109.83, bid=109.83, ask=109.832, comment='Request executed', request_id=22, retcode_external=0, request=TradeRequest(action=1, magic=234000, order=0, symbol='USDJPY', volume=0.1, price=109.83, stoplimit=0.0, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, deviation=20, type=1, type_filling=2, type_time=0, expiration=0, comment='python script close', position=1096075489, position_by=0)) retcode=10009 deal=1079235673 order=1096075530 volume=0.1 price=109.83 bid=109.83 ask=109.832 comment=Request executed request_id=22 retcode_external=0 request=TradeRequest(action=1, magic=234000, order=0, symbol='USDJPY', volume=0.1, price=109.83, stoplimit=0.0, sl=0.0, tp=0.0, deviation=20, type=1, type_filling=2, type_time=0, expiration=0, comment='python script close', position=1096075489, position_by=0) traderequest: action=1 traderequest: magic=234000 traderequest: order=0 traderequest: symbol=USDJPY traderequest: volume=0.1 traderequest: price=109.83 traderequest: stoplimit=0.0 traderequest: sl=0.0 traderequest: tp=0.0 traderequest: deviation=20 traderequest: type=1 traderequest: type_filling=2 traderequest: type_time=0 traderequest: expiration=0 traderequest: comment=python script close traderequest: position=1096075489 traderequest: position_by=0 True
