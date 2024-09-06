Can not open trade from python at metatrader5. - page 3

done it
 
done it. Python logo appeared at top right of window
 
Check the Experts and Journal tabs: ... Make sure the Algo Trading button is enabled  Algo Tradindg On

 
Algo trading is enabled. At journal tab, this word has appeared ('python_1': python process thread create error [The system cannot find the file specified. (2)]). "python_1" is name of python script

 
My opinion is that you misconfigured your Python. I have pure Python and everything works. You must understand that integration always requires knowledge. If you have no knowledge and are unable to complete the configuration, work in pure MQL5 and do not touch Python.

 
How to solve misconfigured pyhton?
 
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 Python Integration for Beginners

Vladimir Karputov , 2021.07.18 06:13

The minimum that is required:

1. Python, MetaTrader Python package, matplotlib and pandas packages. A description of the installation is available and a test script is available in the documentation in the MetaTrader module for integration with Python section.

Step by step instructions :

1.1. Download the latest Python 3.8 from https://www.python.org/downloads/windows

Scrolling down the page, we find release 3.8.0:

Rice. 1. Select release 3.8.0

and download the usual Windows installation file:

Rice. 2. Download the file 'python-3.8.0-amd64.exe'

After installing Python, start the MetaEditor - the path to Python should be written in the settings on its own:

Rice. 3. Path to Python in MetaEditor settings  

1.2. When installing Python, check the "Add Python 3.8 to PATH%" checkbox so that you can run Python scripts from the command line.

1.3. Install MetaTrader5 module: in Windows 10 command line 

pip install MetaTrader5

1.4. Add matplotlib and pandas packages 

pip install matplotlib
pip install pandas

2. You also need a Jupyter Notebook (a development environment for Python that allows you to see the results of executing Python code). This assumes Python is already installed - install the package from the command line 

pip install notebook
Jupyter Notebook is launched via the command line: 
jupyter notebook



 
you know i have python 3.8.5. I can not reinstall  windows operation system. Pls how to solve in short way?
 
you know i have python 3.8.5. I can not reinstall  windows operation system. Pls how to solve in short way?

Why reinstall Windows ??? please read the post above - it is written step by step how to install Python (I went through these steps myself).

