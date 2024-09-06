Can not open trade from python at metatrader5. - page 2
psl help how to construct integration? How to connect with you social ?
Social media is EVIL !.
What kind of Python do you have? (I have 3.9). What do you have in the MetaEditor settings? I have it like this:
Have you installed the MetaTrader5 module? ( MetaTrader module for integration with Python )
Have you tried running the script in the terminal?
yes i have already installed Metatrader5 module at my python script. I can take USDJPY data at python from metatrader5. Then can plot graph with that data. I tried that. Now i am faced problem that open trade from python at metatrader5.
Have you tried running the script order_send in the MetaTrader 5 terminal?
no, i do not know how to do that
Step 1: Have you installed the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal?
Step 2: Create a new file in MetaEditor
Copy the example from the help ( order_send ) and completely replace the contents of the new file.