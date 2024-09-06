Can not open trade from python at metatrader5. - page 2

GHH_tug77 :
psl help how to construct integration? How to connect with you social ?

Social media is EVIL !.


What kind of Python do you have? (I have 3.9). What do you have in the MetaEditor settings? I have it like this:


 
i run this code "import sys, print(sys.version)" at my spyder it results this "3.8.5 (default, Sep  3 2020, 21:29:08) [MSC v.1916 64 bit (AMD64)]".
Files:
comp.JPG  28 kb
 
if you want to help someone do it until it complete. 
 
yes i have already installed Metatrader5 module at my python script. I can take USDJPY data at python from metatrader5. Then can plot graph with that data. I tried that. Now i am faced problem that open trade from python at metatrader5.
 
Have you tried running the script order_send  in the MetaTrader 5 terminal?
no, i do not know how to do that
 
Step 1: Have you installed the MetaTrader 5 trading terminal?

 
yes i have already installed
 

Step 2: Create a new file in MetaEditor

Copy the example from the help ( order_send  ) and completely replace the contents of the new file.

