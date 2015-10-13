1 Min Exponential Scalper EA: Need advice on backtest results...
I recommend also to test a wide range of spread values, like 1 to 10 or 20,
to understand how spread affect the final results.
Modelling quality should be 90% or higher.
Hi
Thanks for your reply.
I believe on a 1 minute chart, you can get only 25% modelling quality.
My EA has a variable called maximumSpread. It will only trade if the maximumSpread is 3 points or less - this is a variable so can be changed.
It is not meant for trading on non-ECN brokers, hence i am using 3 points. 6 or more points will not work for this EA. Back testing was done against Armada ECN account.
Will try your suggestions of fixed lots.
Hi
Thanks for your reply.
I believe on a 1 minute chart, you can get only 25% modelling quality.
My EA has a variable called maximumSpread. It will only trade if the maximumSpread is 3 points or less - this is a variable so can be changed.
It is not meant for trading on non-ECN brokers, hence i am using 3 points. 6 or more points will not work for this EA. Back testing was done against Armada ECN account.
Will try your suggestions of fixed lots.
In 1 minute you can get more than 25%. In fact, you can get 99%! You can check it on some websites how to do it.
Let me know if you need help to understand something.
Regards
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Hi
I have developed a 1 minute scalping ea. Below is the results of the back test on a 1 minute chart from the beginning of this year to Friday, 7 November 2014.
It is designed for EURUSD on ECN Brokers. The strategy is profitable even after taking into account commission costs.
Please advise on whether the results are acceptable or not. Please highlight any areas of concern or things i should look out for.
Looking forward to suggestions/advice/tips and even constructive criticism.
Below is the result of a 5 year period back test: