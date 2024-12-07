How to get commission per lot in MQL5 - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have never seen myself, but I have seen posts where users have included screenshots of Contract Specifications where there is a section with Commissions. Here are two screenshots I found via Google Image search ...
It is also mentioned in the following thread, in the section "3. Terminal: New fields in the trading symbol specification:"
MarketWatch -> Specification.
Ah ok, that is not in the Market Watch window itself.
Thank you.
It is also mentioned in the following thread, in the section "3. Terminal: New fields in the trading symbol specification:"
Yes I am was aware about it, just confused as Amrali mentioned the Market Watch.
Thank you.
Is there a programagic way (like SymbolInfoDouble, or AccountInfoDouble) to get the broker's commission per lot.
Yes, We can calculate the commission for operation. I use in my EAs:
Yes, We can calculate the commission for operation. I use in my EAs:
Please read the post from the beginning. Your answer is irrelevant here.
I would like to have this feature as well: Get commission information per Symbol and lot without the need to open a position. I mean, whats the problem?
Agreed. If the info is already in the gui Symbol Info, then, why! OH WHY!?, isn't that info also availabe via SymbolInfo function?