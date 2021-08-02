Make the take profit the range of the previous bar
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Please edit your (original) post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum 2019.05.06
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You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. Pending Buy Stop orders become market orders when hit and open at the Ask.
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Your buy order's TP/SL (or Sell Stop's/Sell Limit's entry) are triggered when the Bid / OrderClosePrice reaches it. Using Ask±n, makes your SL shorter and your TP longer, by the spread. Don't you want the specified amount used in either direction?
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Your sell order's TP/SL (or Buy Stop's/Buy Limit's entry) will be triggered when the Ask / OrderClosePrice reaches it. To trigger close to a specific Bid price, add the average spread.
MODE_SPREAD (Paul) - MQL4 programming forum - Page 3 #25
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The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line.)
Most brokers with variable spreads widen considerably at end of day (5 PM ET) ± 30 minutes. My GBPJPY (OANDA) shows average spread = 26 points, but average maximum spread = 134 (your broker will be similar).
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- Your risk is SL-price. Your TP is therefor Ask - risk.
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I'm struggle to set my TP the range of the previous bar
I've manage to set my SL for a SEll trade above the previous bar range but i want to set my TP in the same way
RISK TO REWARD WILL BE THEN A 1:1
Code for opening a sell position, but I'm not getting the Take profit section to work
Any advise ?
{
RefreshRates();
price = Bid;
SL = High[1] + 5 * myPoint; //Stop Loss = Candlestick High + fixed value
TradeSize = MM_Size(SL - price);
TP = (High[1] - Low[1]) ; //Take Profit = Candlestick Range
if(!TradeDayOfWeek()) return; //open trades only on specific days of the week
if(IsTradeAllowed())
{
ticket = myOrderSend(OP_SELL, price, TradeSize, "");
if(ticket <= 0) return;
}
else //not autotrading => only send alert
myAlert("order", "");
myOrderModify(ticket, SL, 0);
myOrderModify(ticket, 0, TP);
}
}