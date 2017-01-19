Problem with MT4 strategy tester
Hi,
I have built an expert advisor thanks to ea builder, it is based on fractals breakout strategy.
I have set up an open long order when price line closes above the upper fractal line with a stop loss located on the lower fractal line. Short orders are opened when the price line closes below the lower fractal line with a stop loss on the upper fractal line.
However if you look below, a short order was placed by the system, however, it didn't close it when it crosses above the upper fractal line.
Here are the code lines :
If someone could help me, I would really appreciate it.
Thank you
I see your order does not have a stop loss
myOrderModify code is only active if Not IsTradeAllowed.
Hi,
Thank you for your reply. Here is the function code of myOrderSend
{
if(!IsTradeAllowed()) return(-1);
int ticket = -1;
int retries = 0;
int err;
int long_trades = TradesCount(OP_BUY);
int short_trades = TradesCount(OP_SELL);
int long_pending = TradesCount(OP_BUYLIMIT) + TradesCount(OP_BUYSTOP);
int short_pending = TradesCount(OP_SELLLIMIT) + TradesCount(OP_SELLSTOP);
string ordername_ = ordername;
if(ordername != "")
ordername_ = "("+ordername+")";
//test Hedging
if(!Hedging && ((type % 2 == 0 && short_trades + short_pending > 0) || (type % 2 == 1 && long_trades + long_pending > 0)))
{
myAlert("print", "Order"+ordername_+" not sent, hedging not allowed");
return(-1);
}
//test maximum trades
if((type % 2 == 0 && long_trades >= MaxLongTrades)
|| (type % 2 == 1 && short_trades >= MaxShortTrades)
|| (long_trades + short_trades >= MaxOpenTrades)
|| (type > 1 && long_pending + short_pending >= MaxPendingOrders))
{
myAlert("print", "Order"+ordername_+" not sent, maximum reached");
return(-1);
}
//prepare to send order
while(IsTradeContextBusy()) Sleep(100);
RefreshRates();
if(type == OP_BUY)
price = Ask;
else if(type == OP_SELL)
price = Bid;
else if(price < 0) //invalid price for pending order
{
myAlert("order", "Order"+ordername_+" not sent, invalid price for pending order");
return(-1);
}
int clr = (type % 2 == 1) ? clrRed : clrBlue;
while(ticket < 0 && retries < OrderRetry+1)
{
ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(), type, NormalizeDouble(volume, LotDigits), NormalizeDouble(price, Digits()), MaxSlippage, 0, 0, ordername, MagicNumber, 0, clr);
if(ticket < 0)
{
err = GetLastError();
myAlert("print", "OrderSend"+ordername_+" error #"+err+" "+ErrorDescription(err));
Sleep(OrderWait*1000);
}
retries++;
}
if(ticket < 0)
{
myAlert("error", "OrderSend"+ordername_+" failed "+(OrderRetry+1)+" times; error #"+err+" "+ErrorDescription(err));
return(-1);
}
string typestr[6] = {"Buy", "Sell", "Buy Limit", "Sell Limit", "Buy Stop", "Sell Stop"};
myAlert("order", "Order sent"+ordername_+": "+typestr[type]+" "+Symbol()+" Magic #"+MagicNumber);
return(ticket);
}
Hi,
Thank you for your reply. Here is the function code of myOrderSend
// after MaxSlippage, 0, 0, // it is mean stop loss = 0, and take profit = 0
Yes, I see your myOrderSend function does not place a stop loss and take profit.
In your code, when IsTradeAllowed, then EA is only open orders without tp and sl.
and myOrderModify function will not be active, because you only activate myOrderModify, if NOT IsTradeAllowed (you use on else)
You should know, if NOT IsTradeAllowed, meaning that EA is not active, then the line
// Not autotrading => only send alerts and below etc.. etc., is irrational logic.
OrderSend(), OrderClose(), OrderCloseBy(), OrderModify(), OrderDelete() trading functions changing the state of a trading account can be called only if trading by Expert Advisors is allowed (the "Allow live trading" checkbox is enabled in the Expert Advisor or script properties).
Your logic will work, if you add a boolean variable to enable or disable EA through a button click on the chart.
it's working now. Thank you very much for your help.
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Hi,
I have built an expert advisor thanks to ea builder, it is based on fractals breakout strategy.
I have set up an open long order when price line closes above the upper fractal line with a stop loss located on the lower fractal line. Short orders are opened when the price line closes below the lower fractal line with a stop loss on the upper fractal line.
However if you look below, a short order was placed by the system, however, it didn't close it when it crosses above the upper fractal line.
Here are the code lines :
if(Cross(2, Close[0] > iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "FractalsLine", 0, 0)) //Candlestick Close crosses above FractalsLine
&& iAO(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0) <= 0.3 //Awesome Oscillator <= fixed value
&& iAO(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0) >= -0.3 //Awesome Oscillator >= fixed value
)
{
RefreshRates();
price = Ask;
SL = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "FractalsLine", 1, 0) + 10; //Stop Loss = FractalsLine + fixed value
if(!inTimeInterval(TimeCurrent(), TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min, TOD_To_Hour, TOD_To_Min)) return; //open trades only at specific times of the day
if(IsTradeAllowed())
{
ticket = myOrderSend(OP_BUY, price, TradeSize, "");
if(ticket <= 0) return;
}
else //not autotrading => only send alert
myAlert("order", "");
myOrderModify(ticket, SL, 0);
}
//Open Sell Order, instant signal is tested first
if(Cross(3, Close[0] < iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "FractalsLine", 1, 0)) //Candlestick Close crosses below FractalsLine
&& iAO(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0) <= 0.3 //Awesome Oscillator <= fixed value
&& iAO(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, 0) >= -0.3 //Awesome Oscillator >= fixed value
)
{
RefreshRates();
price = Bid;
SL = iCustom(NULL, PERIOD_CURRENT, "FractalsLine", 0, 0) + 10; //Stop Loss = FractalsLine + fixed value
if(!inTimeInterval(TimeCurrent(), TOD_From_Hour, TOD_From_Min, TOD_To_Hour, TOD_To_Min)) return; //open trades only at specific times of the day
if(IsTradeAllowed())
{
ticket = myOrderSend(OP_SELL, price, TradeSize, "");
if(ticket <= 0) return;
}
else //not autotrading => only send alert
myAlert("order", "");
myOrderModify(ticket, SL, 0);
}
If someone could help me, I would really appreciate it.
Thank you