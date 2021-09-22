VPS not loading and running experts
- 2021.07.27
- www.mql5.com
Yeah I read that the issue is even codes that work if I just recompile they stop working without any changes at all.
I dont use DLL and the it doesnt look like the name is causing an issue.
very strange remember it worked fine and just stopped all of a sudden and fromthat point on any code I compile will not run on the VPS.
No one knows what works fine and what was happened after that.
But I see the following name of the EA: GODMODE 11.ex4' [2]
and I do not think that "[2]" is not a part of the name.
You can go to File - Open Data Folder and check the name of this EA (it should be without [2], and Ea with [2] should be deleted by by ex4 [2]).
I had this issue on my old Metatrader (with Windows XP for example).
I have attached a picture there is no file with the 2 in it anywhere in the experts folder.
I do not know your Experts folder and the path onto it ... I just shared my experience with the name of EA or indicator having [2] (because I had this issue too long time ago).
You can try to migrate empty chart (without EA attached). And after that - look at MQL5 VPS journal/logs about migration.
If the empty chart was migrated with no problem so you can attach your EA to the chart and migrate it.
And check MQL5 VPS journal after that (two log files).
The other option is to change MQL5 VPS server to the other one:
Will try it just now and let you know how it works out.
If some other users (with having MQL5 VPS for now) can share the ideas so it will be fine.
Hi im using an expert and was working fine until yesterday, I run it on a VPS and now it uploads but instead of running I get this error.
2021.07.27 14:02:41.152 cannot open file 'C:\Hosting\instances\AC0BE3CF85784E540E546BDF4FF7EA70\MQL4\Experts\GODMODE 11.ex4' [2]
The strangest part is older experts work fine but if i recompile them they also stop working any help will be much appreciated.