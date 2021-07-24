Account monitoring system does not match actual performance / Balance
This issue related to the broker.
Because your broker (your broker's server) reported those values as balance operations.
Example of the replies of admin:
Marsel, 2021.07.15 12:52
It's a balance operation and it's treated as a balance operation.
Marsel, 2021.07.15 13:10
Balance is an actual value reported by the trade server
Marsel, 2021.07.15 13:27
In fact it's a fault of your broker who "archives" history into balance operations
Is there a way to fix that, do you think? If not, I'm not worried, the only issue is that now my account is actually showing negative results vs, me actually being up for the month. Knowing this, wouldn't be surprised
if it does end up happening again later down the road. Maybe I will just create a spreadsheet and track my own trading results. Thank you for your quick reply.
It means the broker only can fix it (if the broker is able to fix for example ...).
Good morning everyone,
I took a trade yesterday and made some profits, this actually put me up for the month of July; however, it still shows I am down for this month. Then I look at the balance chart monitoring system and it shows 2 deposits into my account which I did not make. My account is actually showing the right amount in my account however the monitoring system for this month seems to be off.
Just wondering if anyone has had this issue before and how did they fix it . Thanks in advance.
V/R
- Vic