Account monitoring system does not match actual performance / Balance

New comment
 

Good morning everyone, 

   I took a trade yesterday and made some profits, this actually put me up for the month of July; however, it still shows I am down for this month. Then I look at the balance chart monitoring system and it shows 2 deposits into my account which I did not make. My account is actually showing the right amount in my account however the monitoring system for this month seems to be off. 

   Just wondering if anyone has had this issue before and how did they fix it . Thanks in advance.

V/R 


- Vic

Files:
MQL5_Claim.JPG  92 kb
July_Trading_Hisdtory.JPG  58 kb
 

This issue related to the broker.
Because your broker (your broker's server) reported those values as balance operations.

Example of the replies of admin:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Why my signal data showing wrong informations

Marsel, 2021.07.15 12:52

It's a balance operation and it's treated as a balance operation.


Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Why my signal data showing wrong informations

Marsel, 2021.07.15 13:27

In fact it's a fault of your broker who "archives" history into balance operations


 

  Is there a way to fix that, do you think? If not, I'm not worried, the only issue is that now my account is actually showing negative results vs, me actually being up for the month. Knowing this, wouldn't be surprised 

if it does end up happening again later down the road. Maybe I will just create a spreadsheet and track my  own trading results. Thank you for your quick reply. 

 
I copied the reply of admin on my previous post who told that " In fact it's a fault of your broker who "archives" history into balance operations" ...
It means the broker only can fix it (if the broker is able to fix for example ...).
New comment