Why my signal data showing wrong informations

one of my signal showing huge amount in loss but actually its not. where i can contact,  i check on service desk there is no option to inform this kind of issues. as i cant share link of the signal here adding the image of loss section but which is not actual info totally misleading.  plz help me where ishould inform about thsi to fix.


 
Have you tried to sum all profits of the signal history?
 
yes, all my profits are ok, if u want i can share myfxbook link and mql5 link here or ur inbox
 
Just use the signal history available here to download and provide your calculations

 
thsi is monthly statistics.


in below image ull find  actual history of my acc


also full history in xl downloaded and attached also.

1015087.history.csv  72 kb
 

You've deposited 4793.68 USD in total, withdrew 391.55 USD and current balance is 2759.23 USD.

 
o i didnt deposited 4793, 

below image is from mql  history here 2416  counted as deposit,  but its not its archived value provided in 2nd picture from mt4 history







this archived order not making any impact on another site or report except here in mql


below is my accounts  total history from mt4  detail history



 
It's a balance operation and it's treated as a balance operation.

 
ok  then then it should increase my balance ( though its another glitch of mql5 i believe bcz no other platform its showing as balance)  but why its showing the wrong profit/loss amount,  without making loss how its show something as loss
 
Balance is an actual value reported by the trade server

 
that means in ur calcualtion u dont use one type of data some from here some from there, and thats why in ur system there are many loophole like this.
