Why my signal data showing wrong informations
Have you tried to sum all profits of the signal history?
yes, all my profits are ok, if u want i can share myfxbook link and mql5 link here or ur inbox
Just use the signal history available here to download and provide your calculations
thsi is monthly statistics.
in below image ull find actual history of my acc
also full history in xl downloaded and attached also.
You've deposited 4793.68 USD in total, withdrew 391.55 USD and current balance is 2759.23 USD.
o i didnt deposited 4793,
below image is from mql history here 2416 counted as deposit, but its not its archived value provided in 2nd picture from mt4 history
this archived order not making any impact on another site or report except here in mql
below is my accounts total history from mt4 detail history
It's a balance operation and it's treated as a balance operation.
ok then then it should increase my balance ( though its another glitch of mql5 i believe bcz no other platform its showing as balance) but why its showing the wrong profit/loss amount, without making loss how its show something as loss
Balance is an actual value reported by the trade server
one of my signal showing huge amount in loss but actually its not. where i can contact, i check on service desk there is no option to inform this kind of issues. as i cant share link of the signal here adding the image of loss section but which is not actual info totally misleading. plz help me where ishould inform about thsi to fix.