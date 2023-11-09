Trading Signal Not Accurate on MQL5 Website
I have a trading signal that I published here: <...> . However, the signal is inaccurate. It turns out that every three months, my broker places trades into a historical trade archive, which removes the trades from view on the MT4 platform. This also has the effect of adding an entry as a positive balance for the date when the historical trade archive took place. As a result, my signal now shows additional deposits, but I have not made any deposits after the initial one. I contacted my broker, and they advised me that all they can do is send me a detailed report upon request to show what trades are in the archived entry. Although, this does not resolve my primary issue, which is that the trading signal and profit shown is now inaccurate due to showing deposits made to the account which did not take place. I was wondering if anyone had any suggestions on how to correct this on the MQL5 website, or am I just stuck with this due to the way my broker's accounting system works? I would appreciate any ideas. Thank you.
You either need to change the broker or open another trading account with the broker with new conditions. Very often brokers provide several types of trading accounts: from the simplest (as in your case) - in which the trading history is minimized very often, to professional - in which the trading history is not minimized at all (or minimized once every three years).
I have the same problem with a MT4 Demo signal, however I have all of my trading history in my terminal, no gaps.
It has been live for 40 weeks, it has calculated , profit = balance = deposit
It is supposed to say 44% Growth
Please do not misslead the people here: you do not have same problem with your signal.
Your signal was started to be monitored few hours today (and not for 40 weeks), and all the stats are not yet updated/refreshed (because some stats are updated/refreshed once in a day but it depends on when you open and close your first trade for this signal since this monitoring).
was started to be monitored few hours today (and not
I did not mean to mislead anyone.
when I meant live for 40 weeks, I meant I have been trading it for 40 weeks. Not live on MQL5 for 40 weeks.
Yes the system has updated my stats, I'll give it time to fully update.
