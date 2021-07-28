Can I trade beside bought Signal ?
If you use the same account, the signal will override your EA trades and just close them. So, you have to use separate accounts for the Signal and the EA.
Dear Forum users.
I currently use EA for trading.
I want to try using signals too what you can bought for $30 or so.
Can I still use my EA beside bought Signal at same account, or I need to open new account for that ?
Yes, you can. The MQL5.com signal system will recognize and avoid managing any non-signal subscription trades.
That seems contrary to what is stated in the signal rules:
IV. Subscription to Signals
20. Execution of your own trades in the account which is subscribed to a Signal constitutes an interference and can lead to unpredictable results.
- www.mql5.com
That seems contrary to what is stated in the signal rules:
Even though it is mentioned in the rules, it is not the case (at least anymore) Fernando, the system scans all trades and skips from managing all those that do not correspond to the signal subscription.
Thank you for the update!
You're welcome Fernando.
I decided to open another account, because I programmed my EA to have strict SL and TP.
While I can't control signal offers, so it's a bit risky I guess. Better to use for Signals limited capital, in case they take too big risk and fail.
Thank you for you answers !
I decided to open another account, because I programmed my EA to have strict SL and TP.
While I can't control signal offers, so it's a bit risky I guess. Better to use for Signals limited capital, in case they take too big risk and fail.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2016.12.30 20:14
Just some information about the Signal Service:
- How to Subscribe to Trading Signals
- Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume
- Rules of Using the Signals Service
This is the information about where to start to.
------------
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Dear Forum users.
I currently use EA for trading.
I want to try using signals too what you can bought for $30 or so.
Can I still use my EA beside bought Signal at same account, or I need to open new account for that ?