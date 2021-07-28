Can I trade beside bought Signal ?

Dear Forum users.

I currently use EA for trading.

I want to try using signals too what you can bought for $30 or so.

Can I still use my EA beside bought Signal at same account, or I need to open new account for that ?

 
Tutmozis: I currently use EA for trading. I want to try using signals too what you can bought for $30 or so. Can I still use my EA beside bought Signal at same account, or I need to open new account for that ?

If you use the same account, the signal will override your EA trades and just close them. So, you have to use separate accounts for the Signal and the EA.

 
Yes, you can. The MQL5.com signal system will recognize and avoid managing any non-signal subscription trades.

 
That is strange! From all the comments I have read over the years of people complaining of the signal overriding their own trades, that does not seem to be the case!
 
That seems contrary to what is stated in the signal rules:

IV. Subscription to Signals

20. Execution of your own trades in the account which is subscribed to a Signal constitutes an interference and can lead to unpredictable results.

Even though it is mentioned in the rules, it is not the case (at least anymore) Fernando, the system scans all trades and skips from managing all those that do not correspond to the signal subscription.

 
Thank you for the update!
 
You're welcome Fernando.

 
Thank you for you answers !

I decided to open another account, because I programmed my EA to have strict SL and TP.
While I can't control signal offers, so it's a bit risky I guess. Better to use for Signals limited capital, in case they take too big risk and fail.
 
