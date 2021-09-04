Windows 10 Keeps deleting Strategy tester after heavy load - page 3
No, its not the Windows Defender (or any anti-virus application) as it does not "uninstall" stuff. It quarantines them or deletes them, but never carry out an uninstall.
It is definitely an interrupted Live Update that is causing the issue and it seems to fail during heavy loads.
but wouldn't that leave a log in liveupdate folder? how can I tell if there was an update released yesterday?
Look at the Agents' log (not the Manager log) files for signs of the Live Update. Read the following two posts from another thread:
Don't have those folders/logs
They were all deleted again today, the last logs I can find:
Given that the logs you are showing are the ones in the "LiveUpdate" directory, then it is obvious that it is the update that is causing it.
During the Live update it is able to uninstall the previous installation, but then something is preventing the new installation from taking place. Look at the Windows Events Viewer to analyse the various Windows logs and see what is happening.
So I now I find that even though windows tells me protection is disable, the Defender service is actually still running!! Unbelievable.
It looks like to me it's not an update problem, but a windows 10 issue still
there are 4 or more parts to Windows defender in W10, the option to disable in the control panel only disables the constant scanning component, but there is always other components running, that you can not disable via control panel or the settings pages.
try this. it is a registry file that I use. It disables all the components via the registry, but you will need to reboot windows first, and then run the registry file in first few minutes after windows has started up, and then do reboot again. But as always, since this is a registry file, use it at your own risk. I am not responsible if windows breaks, but i currently have it installed on 8 different retail versions of windows 10, home, pro, and servers 2016, 2019, all confirmed that all the components in this file, are not running anymore, however, there may be other network components of defender that may still be running that I am not aware of.
change the .txt at end of file name, so that end of filname says .reg
wd_disable //self explanatory
wd_enable //reverts the changes.However, i agree with fernando, that log file does appear to confirm that it is strategy tester - updater that is the cause, but still try disabling more components of defender, since i doubt that even if it was defender that is the cause, that it would appear in any log file.
Thanks for advices, but I'm a highly experienced IT professional, and have this machine isolated for this purpose. Right now the prerogative is to figure out where this problem is coming from.
maybe strategy tester is not able to run without access to the internet. But i am sure that you could disable the live update service in the registry, not by deleteing the service, but by deleting the error correction line or file location in the registry.But (obviously) you would almost certainly have to have a successful reinstallation of strategy tester before you fool around with the live update settings in the registry!
I would not recommend disabling any part of the defender until the OP is able to confirm it is part of the cause. Hence, why I suggested analysing the Windows logs first to see what can be discovered.
agreed, however, i think that he is already frozen in his position that it is defender. He should have already checked the windows actions logs, if he didnt, then he's not much of an it person. So, if he turns off defender and it continues to happen, then he will have proven himself wrong. Some of us have to learn the hard way hahahahahahahahaha