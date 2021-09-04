Windows 10 Keeps deleting Strategy tester after heavy load - page 3

dseeker: So I now I find that even though windows tells me protection is disable, the Defender service is actually still running!! Unbelievable. It looks like to me it's not an update problem, but a windows 10 issue still

No, its not the Windows Defender (or any anti-virus application) as it does not "uninstall" stuff. It quarantines them or deletes them, but never carry out an uninstall.

It is definitely an interrupted Live Update that is causing the issue and it seems to fail during heavy loads.

 
but wouldn't that leave a log in liveupdate folder? how can I tell if there was an update released yesterday?

 
Look at the Agents' log (not the Manager log) files for signs of the Live Update. Read the following two posts from another thread:

That is your MetTrader terminal's log. I meant your MetaTester Agents' logs. It should look something like this:

MM      0       00:09:42.344    Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
KF      0       00:09:42.345    Startup service start initialized
IS      0       00:09:42.345    Startup create startup thread
FS      0       00:09:42.345    Startup thread successfully created
EJ      0       00:09:42.346    Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2981 (21 Jun 2021)
QN      0       00:09:42.361    Server  MetaTester 5 started on 0.0.0.0:2001
NH      0       00:09:42.407    Network server agent1.mql5.net ping 49 ms
DP      0       00:09:42.408    Network server agent2.mql5.net ping 98 ms
JK      0       00:09:42.408    Network server agent3.mql5.net ping 80 ms
ES      0       00:09:42.408    Network server agent4.mql5.net ping 99 ms
KF      0       00:09:42.412    Startup initialization finished
PN      0       00:09:42.412    Startup startup thread finished successfully
JE      0       00:10:16.452    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
LN      3       00:10:17.345    Performance     158 rating
OQ      0       00:10:18.801    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
RH      0       00:10:20.462    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
HS      0       00:10:22.168    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
OJ      0       00:10:23.727    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
CM      0       00:10:25.092    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
JD      0       00:10:26.680    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
CO      0       00:10:28.312    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
EF      0       00:10:29.879    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
JI      0       00:10:31.238    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
DP      0       00:10:32.841    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
FK      0       00:10:34.482    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
PO      0       00:10:35.982    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent1.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 49 ms)
CR      0       00:10:36.039    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
PG      0       00:10:36.133    LiveUpdate      new tester 5.00 build 2999 is available
GP      0       00:10:36.194    Network authorized on agent1.mql5.net for FMIC
QD      0       00:12:44.711    LiveUpdate      'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (10335 kb)
MR      0       00:12:50.959    LiveUpdate      downloaded successfully
PK      0       00:12:55.768    Startup service shutdown initialized
KH      0       00:12:55.769    Exit    shutdown thread started
GN      0       00:12:55.838    Server  MetaTester 5 stopped
MF      0       00:13:10.261    Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
NO      0       00:13:10.263    Startup service start initialized
RG      0       00:13:10.263    Startup create startup thread
LQ      0       00:13:10.263    Startup thread successfully created
PI      0       00:13:10.264    Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2999 (16 Jul 2021)
LL      0       00:13:10.273    Server  MetaTester 5 started on 0.0.0.0:2001
MJ      0       00:13:10.280    Network server agent1.mql5.net ping 49 ms
FR      0       00:13:10.280    Network server agent2.mql5.net ping 98 ms
DJ      0       00:13:10.280    Network server agent3.mql5.net ping 80 ms
CS      0       00:13:10.280    Network server agent4.mql5.net ping 99 ms
PG      0       00:13:10.282    Startup initialization finished
GF      0       00:13:10.283    Startup startup thread finished successfully
OS      0       00:14:23.128    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
GH      0       00:14:24.502    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
MQ      0       00:14:26.093    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
EF      0       00:14:27.730    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
QO      0       00:14:29.289    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
HD      0       00:14:30.663    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
GM      0       00:14:32.256    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
DR      0       00:14:33.882    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
FK      0       00:14:35.452    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
CP      0       00:14:36.819    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
RI      0       00:14:38.415    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
MN      0       00:14:40.049    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
RI      0       00:14:41.563    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent1.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 49 ms)
HR      0       00:14:41.622    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
CJ      0       00:14:41.748    Network authorized on agent1.mql5.net for FMIC

If you are using the default Agents in a standard MT5 installation then they will be in the "Open Data Folder" -> Tester\Agent???\logs

If using separate installation of Tester agents, then they are as shown by @rrocchi in his post.



 
Don't have those folders/logs


They were all deleted again today, the last logs I can find:


IL      0       01:27:04.838    Service Service 'MetaTester-5' stop initialized
KG      0       01:27:04.839    Service Service 'MetaTester-11' stop initialized
QM      0       01:27:04.841    Service Service 'MetaTester-1' stop initialized
PE      0       01:27:04.841    Service Service 'MetaTester-4' stop initialized
FM      0       01:27:04.842    Service Service 'MetaTester-3' stop initialized
PF      0       01:27:04.843    Service Service 'MetaTester-2' stop initialized
GM      0       01:27:04.843    Service Service 'MetaTester-10' stop initialized
FG      0       01:27:04.878    Service Service 'MetaTester-6' stop initialized
MO      0       01:27:04.879    Service Service 'MetaTester-8' stop initialized
HG      0       01:27:04.882    Service Service 'MetaTester-9' stop initialized
HP      0       01:27:04.882    Service Service 'MetaTester-7' stop initialized
QK      0       01:27:07.343    Service Service 'MetaTester-11' stopped in 2500 ms
CQ      0       01:27:07.344    Service Service 'MetaTester-5' stopped in 2500 ms
RI      0       01:27:07.345    Service Service 'MetaTester-1' stopped in 2500 ms
KR      0       01:27:07.346    Service Service 'MetaTester-3' stopped in 2500 ms
EK      0       01:27:07.347    Service Service 'MetaTester-2' stopped in 2500 ms
RP      0       01:27:07.347    Service Service 'MetaTester-10' stopped in 2500 ms
KL      0       01:27:07.372    Service Service 'MetaTester-1' successfully uninstalled
CE      0       01:27:07.378    Service Service 'MetaTester-5' successfully uninstalled
QL      0       01:27:07.379    Service Service 'MetaTester-11' successfully uninstalled
DK      0       01:27:07.380    Service Service 'MetaTester-10' successfully uninstalled
RR      0       01:27:07.384    Service Service 'MetaTester-3' successfully uninstalled
FK      0       01:27:07.387    Service Service 'MetaTester-2' successfully uninstalled
NE      0       01:27:07.392    Service Service 'MetaTester-6' stopped in 2516 ms
RM      0       01:27:07.392    Service Service 'MetaTester-8' stopped in 2516 ms
LF      0       01:27:07.392    Service Service 'MetaTester-7' stopped in 2500 ms
PN      0       01:27:07.392    Service Service 'MetaTester-9' stopped in 2500 ms
HG      0       01:27:07.408    Service Service 'MetaTester-6' successfully uninstalled
JP      0       01:27:07.413    Service Service 'MetaTester-8' successfully uninstalled
NJ      0       01:27:07.414    Service Service 'MetaTester-9' successfully uninstalled
JS      0       01:27:07.508    Service Service 'MetaTester-7' successfully uninstalled
KM      0       01:27:07.846    Service Service 'MetaTester-4' stopped in 3000 ms
FE      0       01:27:07.846    Service Service 'MetaTester-4' successfully uninstalled
 
Given that the logs you are showing are the ones in the "LiveUpdate" directory, then it is obvious that it is the update that is causing it.

During the Live update it is able to uninstall the previous installation, but then something is preventing the new installation from taking place. Look at the Windows Events Viewer to analyse the various Windows logs and see what is happening.

 
So I now I find that even though windows tells me protection is disable, the Defender service is actually still running!! Unbelievable.

It looks like to me it's not an update problem, but a windows 10 issue still

there are 4 or more parts to Windows defender in W10, the option to disable in the control panel only disables the constant scanning component, but there is always other components running, that you can not disable via control panel or the settings pages.
try this. it is a registry file that I use. It disables all the components via the registry, but you will need to reboot windows first, and then run the registry file in first few minutes after windows has started up, and then do reboot again. But as always, since this is a registry file, use it at your own risk. I am not responsible if windows breaks, but i currently have it installed on 8 different retail versions of windows 10, home, pro, and servers 2016, 2019, all confirmed that all the components in this file, are not running anymore, however, there may be other network components of defender that may still be running that I am not aware of.

change the .txt at end of file name, so that end of filname says .reg

wd_disable //self explanatory

wd_enable //reverts the changes.

However, i agree with fernando, that log file does appear to confirm that it is strategy tester - updater that is the cause, but still try disabling more components of defender, since i doubt that even if it was defender that is the cause, that it would appear in any log file.
Files:
wd_disable.txt  1 kb
wd_enable.txt  1 kb
 
I would not recommend disabling any part of the defender until the OP is able to confirm it is part of the cause. Hence, why I suggested analysing the Windows logs first to see what can be discovered.
 
Thanks for advices, but I'm a highly experienced IT professional, and have this machine isolated for this purpose. Right now the prerogative is to figure out where this problem is coming from.

maybe strategy tester is not able to run without access to the internet. But i am sure that you could disable the live update service in the registry, not by deleteing the service, but by deleting the error correction line or file location in the registry.

But (obviously) you would almost certainly have to have a successful reinstallation of strategy tester before you fool around with the live update settings in the registry!
 
I would not recommend disabling any part of the defender until the OP is able to confirm it is part of the cause. Hence, why I suggested analysing the Windows logs first to see what can be discovered.

agreed, however, i think that he is already frozen in his position that it is defender. He should have already checked the windows actions logs, if he didnt, then he's not much of an it person. So, if he turns off defender and it continues to happen, then he will have proven himself wrong. Some of us have to learn the hard way hahahahahahahahaha

 
Its not the defender! I have mine fully enabled (nothing restricted) on all my machines and it has never blocked the Live Updates of any of MetaQuotes software, ever.
