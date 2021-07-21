Metatester Agent Manager randomly drops Community account and offers service for "free"

Hi,

For years, Metatester Agent Manager randomly drops the community account configured and as a result lets agents run what is described as "For Free" (I'm assuming what they mean is the person using the service pays, Metaquotes just keeps your money.

How about making it that if it drops the account due to a bug in your software, it doesn't run at all? 

Between randomly preventing people withdrawing funds via PayPal, and dropping their user account so that you get to charge a customer but not pay for the service, I'm starting to think this is a business strategy to increase profits while pretending you have bugs/other issues. i.e. basically preventing withdraws or deliberately seizing payments for services.

Anyone have thoughts on this?

 
It has never happened to me, not even once!
 
It has never happened to me, not even once!

Happened on two machines for me, multiple times. :( 

 
Happened on two machines for me, multiple times. :( 

Ok. Had my account name dropped one two accounts yesterday. 

Is this a bug where if you don't open MT5 and update the client, your agents no longer work?

I don't open MT5 daily (in fact often for weeks)

 
Ok. Had my account name dropped one two accounts yesterday. 

Is this a bug where if you don't open MT5 and update the client, your agents no longer work?

I don't open MT5 daily (in fact often for weeks)

Then you can provide what was written to the log when this happened, Please do so. :)
 
Just a guess, but it may be caused by when the Agents are updated by Live Update, and not fully restoring the configuration.

Try looking at the logs as @Carl Schreiber suggested.

 
Just a guess, but it may be caused by when the Agents are updated by Live Update, and not fully restoring the configuration.

Try looking at the logs as @Carl Schreiber suggested.

The oldest log is as follows, although I suspect looking at my agent daily money earned, it dropped off before this:

2021.07.19 23:59:28.284 Terminal Pepperstone MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2982 started for Pepperstone Group Limited

2021.07.19 23:59:28.284 Terminal Windows 10 build 19043, Intel Core i9-9900K  @ 3.60GHz, 49 / 63 Gb memory, 639 / 930 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT-6

2021.07.19 23:59:28.284 Terminal C:\Users\scmar\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\73B7A2420D6397DFF9014A20F1201F97

2021.07.19 23:59:28.366 HistoryCenter delete old files from C:\Users\scmar\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\73B7A2420D6397DFF9014A20F1201F97\bases\Pepperstone-MT5-Live01\history\Apple_Inc_(AAPL.O), last access time 2021.04.29 04:23

2021.07.19 23:59:28.367 HistoryCenter delete old files from C:\Users\scmar\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\73B7A2420D6397DFF9014A20F1201F97\bases\Pepperstone-MT5-Live01\history\Bank_of_America_Corp_(BAC.N), last access time 2021.04.29 04:23

2021.07.19 23:59:28.368 HistoryCenter delete old files from C:\Users\scmar\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\73B7A2420D6397DFF9014A20F1201F97\bases\Pepperstone-MT5-Live01\history\Copper, last access time 2021.04.29 04:23

2021.07.19 23:59:28.369 HistoryCenter delete old files from C:\Users\scmar\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\73B7A2420D6397DFF9014A20F1201F97\bases\Pepperstone-MT5-Live01\history\Twitter_Inc_(TWTR.N), last access time 2021.04.29 04:23

2021.07.19 23:59:28.370 HistoryCenter delete old files from C:\Users\scmar\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\73B7A2420D6397DFF9014A20F1201F97\bases\Pepperstone-MT5-Live01\history\UnitedHealth_Group_(UNH.N), last access time 2021.04.29 04:23

2021.07.19 23:59:28.371 HistoryCenter delete old files from C:\Users\scmar\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\73B7A2420D6397DFF9014A20F1201F97\bases\Pepperstone-MT5-Live01\history\XBRUSD, last access time 2021.04.29 04:23

2021.07.19 23:59:29.414 LiveUpdate new version build 2940 (IDE: 2940, Tester: 2940) is available

2021.07.19 23:59:29.523 Network '51000229': authorized on Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 through Access Server 10 (ping: 65.93 ms, build 2940)

2021.07.19 23:59:29.523 Network '51000229': previous successful authorization performed from 35.165.159.82 on 2021.07.19 04:27:29

2021.07.19 23:59:29.786 Network '51000229': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Group Limited: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1189 symbols, 0 spreads

2021.07.19 23:59:29.786 Network '51000229': trading has been enabled - hedging mode

2021.07.19 23:59:30.306 Network '51000229': scanning network for access points

2021.07.19 23:59:42.152 LiveUpdate 'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (10322 kb)

2021.07.19 23:59:42.622 LiveUpdate downloaded successfully

2021.07.20

2021.07.20 00:00:06.430 LiveUpdate start "C:\Users\scmar\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\73B7A2420D6397DFF9014A20F1201F97\liveupdate\terminal64.exe" /update /path:"C:\Program Files\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5" 

2021.07.20 00:00:09.143 Terminal exit with code 0

2021.07.20 00:00:09.145 Network '51000229': disconnected from Pepperstone-MT5-Live01

2021.07.20 00:00:09.174 Terminal stopped with 0

2021.07.20 00:00:09.177 Terminal shutdown with 0

2021.07.20 00:00:10.591 LiveUpdate updating...

2021.07.20 00:00:11.751 LiveUpdate 'C:\Program Files\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\metatester64.exe' updated

2021.07.20 00:00:11.751 LiveUpdate tester module for liveupdate already updated

2021.07.20 00:00:11.753 LiveUpdate updated successfully

2021.07.20 00:00:11.791 LiveUpdate obsolete 'C:\Program Files\Pepperstone MetaTrader 5\Tester' deleted

2021.07.20 00:00:11.795 Terminal shutdown with 0

2021.07.20 00:00:12.317 Terminal Pepperstone MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2982 started for Pepperstone Group Limited

2021.07.20 00:00:12.318 Terminal Windows 10 build 19043, Intel Core i9-9900K  @ 3.60GHz, 49 / 63 Gb memory, 640 / 930 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT-6

2021.07.20 00:00:12.318 Terminal C:\Users\scmar\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\73B7A2420D6397DFF9014A20F1201F97

2021.07.20 00:00:13.584 Network '51000229': authorized on Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 through Access Server 10 (ping: 65.93 ms, build 2940)

2021.07.20 00:00:13.584 Network '51000229': previous successful authorization performed from 99.20.205.11 on 2021.07.20 07:59:29

2021.07.20 00:00:13.661 Network '51000229': terminal synchronized with Pepperstone Group Limited: 0 positions, 0 orders, 1189 symbols, 0 spreads

2021.07.20 00:00:13.661 Network '51000229': trading has been enabled - hedging mode

2021.07.20 00:00:37.236 Terminal exit with code 0

2021.07.20 00:00:37.238 Network '51000229': disconnected from Pepperstone-MT5-Live01

2021.07.20 00:00:37.263 Terminal stopped with 0

2021.07.20 00:00:37.267 Terminal shutdown with 0


 
That is your MetTrader terminal's log. I meant your MetaTester Agents' logs. It should look something like this:

MM      0       00:09:42.344    Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
KF      0       00:09:42.345    Startup service start initialized
IS      0       00:09:42.345    Startup create startup thread
FS      0       00:09:42.345    Startup thread successfully created
EJ      0       00:09:42.346    Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2981 (21 Jun 2021)
QN      0       00:09:42.361    Server  MetaTester 5 started on 0.0.0.0:2001
NH      0       00:09:42.407    Network server agent1.mql5.net ping 49 ms
DP      0       00:09:42.408    Network server agent2.mql5.net ping 98 ms
JK      0       00:09:42.408    Network server agent3.mql5.net ping 80 ms
ES      0       00:09:42.408    Network server agent4.mql5.net ping 99 ms
KF      0       00:09:42.412    Startup initialization finished
PN      0       00:09:42.412    Startup startup thread finished successfully
JE      0       00:10:16.452    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
LN      3       00:10:17.345    Performance     158 rating
OQ      0       00:10:18.801    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
RH      0       00:10:20.462    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
HS      0       00:10:22.168    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
OJ      0       00:10:23.727    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
CM      0       00:10:25.092    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
JD      0       00:10:26.680    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
CO      0       00:10:28.312    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
EF      0       00:10:29.879    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
JI      0       00:10:31.238    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
DP      0       00:10:32.841    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
FK      0       00:10:34.482    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
PO      0       00:10:35.982    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent1.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 49 ms)
CR      0       00:10:36.039    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
PG      0       00:10:36.133    LiveUpdate      new tester 5.00 build 2999 is available
GP      0       00:10:36.194    Network authorized on agent1.mql5.net for FMIC
QD      0       00:12:44.711    LiveUpdate      'mt5clwtst64' downloaded (10335 kb)
MR      0       00:12:50.959    LiveUpdate      downloaded successfully
PK      0       00:12:55.768    Startup service shutdown initialized
KH      0       00:12:55.769    Exit    shutdown thread started
GN      0       00:12:55.838    Server  MetaTester 5 stopped
MF      0       00:13:10.261    Startup access rights to common directory successfully checked
NO      0       00:13:10.263    Startup service start initialized
RG      0       00:13:10.263    Startup create startup thread
LQ      0       00:13:10.263    Startup thread successfully created
PI      0       00:13:10.264    Startup MetaTester 5 x64 build 2999 (16 Jul 2021)
LL      0       00:13:10.273    Server  MetaTester 5 started on 0.0.0.0:2001
MJ      0       00:13:10.280    Network server agent1.mql5.net ping 49 ms
FR      0       00:13:10.280    Network server agent2.mql5.net ping 98 ms
DJ      0       00:13:10.280    Network server agent3.mql5.net ping 80 ms
CS      0       00:13:10.280    Network server agent4.mql5.net ping 99 ms
PG      0       00:13:10.282    Startup initialization finished
GF      0       00:13:10.283    Startup startup thread finished successfully
OS      0       00:14:23.128    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
GH      0       00:14:24.502    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
MQ      0       00:14:26.093    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
EF      0       00:14:27.730    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
QO      0       00:14:29.289    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
HD      0       00:14:30.663    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
GM      0       00:14:32.256    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
DR      0       00:14:33.882    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
FK      0       00:14:35.452    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
CP      0       00:14:36.819    Network connected to agent2.mql5.net
RI      0       00:14:38.415    Network connected to agent3.mql5.net
MN      0       00:14:40.049    Network connected to agent4.mql5.net
RI      0       00:14:41.563    Network MQL5 Cloud Network server agent1.mql5.net selected after rescan (ping 49 ms)
HR      0       00:14:41.622    Network connected to agent1.mql5.net
CJ      0       00:14:41.748    Network authorized on agent1.mql5.net for FMIC
 
That is your MetTrader terminal's log. I meant your MetaTester Agents' logs. It should look something like this:

I couldn't find where that is after reviewing the documentation. Can you provide a documentation source or guidence?

 
I couldn't find where that is after reviewing the documentation. Can you provide a documentation source or guidence?

Agents are separated processes, they have their own logs, each instance of them



Here is the location of the logs. Each log inside each agent instance folder.


agentlogdirectory

 
If you are using the default Agents in a standard MT5 installation then they will be in the "Open Data Folder" -> Tester\Agent???\logs

If using separate installation of Tester agents, then they are as shown by @rrocchi in his post.

