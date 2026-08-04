Indicators: Fractal

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Fractal:

This indicator is used for indentifying pivots of different degrees.

Fractal

Author: Hosein Rahnama

 
Automated-Trading:

Fractal:

Author: Hosein Rahnama

Works perfectly fine and quite useful , especially due to the fact that it has a setting to compare  adjacent candles.
 

Good Day Hosein,

Can you make a MTF 3 Bar fractal indicator?

eg, display the 3 Bar D1 fractal on a lower timeframe


Thank you

 
Eris13 #:

Good Day Hosein,

Can you make a MTF 3 Bar fractal indicator?

eg, display the 3 Bar D1 fractal on a lower timeframe


Thank you

That's a pretty nice suggestion Eris. I will try to add this feature in Version 1.3. 

 

Hi! Thanks for this great indicator sir!

I want to ask since I can't backtest the indicator in strategy tester, does it repaint?

If it do repaint, could you make an option for the fractals marker to be fixed and not repainting?

Thank you again.

 
Ghadaffi Khalid #:

Hi! Thanks for this great indicator sir!

I want to ask since I can't backtest the indicator in strategy tester, does it repaint?

If it do repaint, could you make an option for the fractals marker to be fixed and not repainting?

Thank you again.

Hi Khalid and thanks for checking this indicator. Here are some points that I want to mention about your question.

1. The indicator does repaint on the last fractal. Indeed, the code can be changed so that it does not repaint anymore. Repainting is a matter of taste as some traders would prefer to see the potential upcoming fractals and some would not.

2. Repainting has nothing to do with using the indicator in the strategy tester. However, as you mentioned, there seems to be a problem about using Fractal-MTF in the strategy tester. I will try to fix this as soon as I get some free time. Meanwhile, you can you use Fractal-STF (the single time frame version) in the strategy tester and it is working fine.

 
I can you have a feature where strong and weak fractal swings are identified? Base on color change ? 

A strong fractal swing high the fractal candle is a down close candle 

A strong fractal swing low the fractal candle is a Up close candle.  

Otherwise it is a weak fractal swing.  

Have alert features to give notification and alert base on the fractal swing that formed .



 
Hello Hussein just checked the source code of your Indicator on Github. I need to ask what is delay period for fractal arrow formation. Mostly with other fractals indicators it takes upto 3 bars for the arrows to draw. That is usually very late and not ideal. Also csn there be an alert or SendNotification option? 
 
Jacryptoking #:
I can you have a feature where strong and weak fractal swings are identified? Base on color change ? 

A strong fractal swing high the fractal candle is a down close candle 

A strong fractal swing low the fractal candle is a Up close candle.  

Otherwise it is a weak fractal swing.  

Have alert features to give notification and alert base on the fractal swing that formed .



Dear Jacryptoking, the larger the neighborhood radius and the higher the indicator time frame are chosen, the stronger the fractal is. You can attach multiple Fractal-STF or Fractal-MTF with different radii or time frame to the chart as is shown in Figure1 to observe Fractals of different strength. However, you should notice that any Fractal indicator is inherently a lagging indicator and the larger these parameters are, the more candles should be revealed to form such a strong fractal. Unfortunately, I don't have much free time right now but I will put the notification feature on the list.
 
Ismail Lemin #:
Hello Hussein just checked the source code of your Indicator on Github. I need to ask what is delay period for fractal arrow formation. Mostly with other fractals indicators it takes upto 3 bars for the arrows to draw. That is usually very late and not ideal. Also csn there be an alert or SendNotification option? 
Dear Ismail, I think that your question is much similar to that of Jacryptoking, so please check out my answer to that question.
Jacryptoking
Jacryptoking
  • 2019.12.05
  • www.mql5.com
Trader's profile
 
I like Ur Indicator, It can show the Legs. It is OK, sometimes it makes small Mistakes... for Examle EURODOLLAR H4 06.05.24 04:00 London Time: It did not draw the Wing above this Candle All the best and Thank U for a great Job vvm
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