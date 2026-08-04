Indicators: Fractal
Author: Hosein Rahnama
Good Day Hosein,
Can you make a MTF 3 Bar fractal indicator?
eg, display the 3 Bar D1 fractal on a lower timeframe
Thank you
Good Day Hosein,
Can you make a MTF 3 Bar fractal indicator?
eg, display the 3 Bar D1 fractal on a lower timeframe
Thank you
That's a pretty nice suggestion Eris. I will try to add this feature in Version 1.3.
Hi! Thanks for this great indicator sir!
I want to ask since I can't backtest the indicator in strategy tester, does it repaint?
If it do repaint, could you make an option for the fractals marker to be fixed and not repainting?
Thank you again.
Hi! Thanks for this great indicator sir!
I want to ask since I can't backtest the indicator in strategy tester, does it repaint?
If it do repaint, could you make an option for the fractals marker to be fixed and not repainting?
Thank you again.
Hi Khalid and thanks for checking this indicator. Here are some points that I want to mention about your question.
1. The indicator does repaint on the last fractal. Indeed, the code can be changed so that it does not repaint anymore. Repainting is a matter of taste as some traders would prefer to see the potential upcoming fractals and some would not.
2. Repainting has nothing to do with using the indicator in the strategy tester. However, as you mentioned, there seems to be a problem about using Fractal-MTF in the strategy tester. I will try to fix this as soon as I get some free time. Meanwhile, you can you use Fractal-STF (the single time frame version) in the strategy tester and it is working fine.
I can you have a feature where strong and weak fractal swings are identified? Base on color change ?
Hello Hussein just checked the source code of your Indicator on Github. I need to ask what is delay period for fractal arrow formation. Mostly with other fractals indicators it takes upto 3 bars for the arrows to draw. That is usually very late and not ideal. Also csn there be an alert or SendNotification option?
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Fractal:
This indicator is used for indentifying pivots of different degrees.
Author: Hosein Rahnama