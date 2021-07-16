signals

Hello,

Please advise. I downloaded Metatrader 5 from <Deleted>. Because it is recommended by the person from whom I bought the signals. But I am simply not able to enable the signals in the "tools" tab. They don't appear in the selection or in the "options". I am logged in MQL5 comunnity.

The signals are nowhere to be found. I am even connected to the signals and in the "view" and "navigator" tabs they are normally under my account number.

Yet I am unable to enable them in the "tools" tab. So please advise me how I can solve this problem
 
You should see this tab under options, this is a capture from the latest MT5 version, and is there since some time ago on previous versions

You should see the above "Signals"  tab under Options. If you don't have it, then you may be using some very old MT5 version. 


then.. click o Community:

option


You must activate the above option on the Community Tab


After activation, quit MT5 and re-open it. 


and.. 

menu

After re-opening it, this menu option will appear, under TOOLS menu




Click on it..

and you will be taken to a page of options, similar to the screenshot below. 

signals



Those are the signals.. 

 
