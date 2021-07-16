signals
Hello,
Please advise. I downloaded Metatrader 5 from <Deleted>. Because it is recommended by the person from whom I bought the signals. But I am simply not able to enable the signals in the "tools" tab. They don't appear in the selection or in the "options". I am logged in MQL5 comunnity.
The signals are nowhere to be found. I am even connected to the signals and in the "view" and "navigator" tabs they are normally under my account number.
Yet I am unable to enable them in the "tools" tab. So please advise me how I can solve this problem
- Purchased items invisible
- Expert advisor settings question
- Still no signals tab?!?! Help!
tennejmensi:
Hello,
Please advise. I downloaded Metatrader 5 from ***. Because it is recommended by the person from whom I bought the signals. But I am simply not able to enable the signals in the "tools" tab. They don't appear in the selection or in the "options". I am logged in MQL5 comunnity.
The signals are nowhere to be found. I am even connected to the signals and in the "view" and "navigator" tabs they are normally under my account number.
Yet I am unable to enable them in the "tools" tab. So please advise me how I can solve this problem
You should see the above "Signals" tab under Options. If you don't have it, then you may be using some very old MT5 version.
then.. click o Community:
You must activate the above option on the Community Tab
After activation, quit MT5 and re-open it.
and..
After re-opening it, this menu option will appear, under TOOLS menu
Click on it..
and you will be taken to a page of options, similar to the screenshot below.
Those are the signals..
How to Subscribe to MT5 Signal -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal
- 2020.04.01
- www.mql5.com
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register 2...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register