MT5 missing tabs for new charts - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Chart Switch Bar
David Swann, 2022.02.13 21:31
OK Found it.
View Menu - Charts Bar
I reinstalled MT5 and now chart tabs disappeared when I have several charts open. I even tried to use one profile that do have the tabs but if I add new charts, it does not show in tabs!
I I tried this and didn´t work....
I reinstalled MT5 and now chart tabs disappeared when I have several charts open. I even tried to use one profile that do have the tabs but if I add new charts, it does not show in tabs!
What are chart tabs?
Chart bars?
If chart tab = chart bar in the settings of Metatrader so you can accept this chart bars in the settings:
Alternatively, you can make for Metatrader to be in default settings concerning chart bars and so on -
read this post about HowTo: post #2
This is how I solve it for good
I have the same problem = Missing Charts bar even though it is clicked/ticked under view.
Your solution as above didn't work for me.
Charts bar still missing.
Any other solutions???
I have the same problem = Missing Charts bar even though it is clicked/ticked under view.
Your solution as above didn't work for me.
Charts bar still missing.
Any other solutions??
Same here
Really frustrating
The last few comments on this thread hijacked it for a different reason.
I too have exactly the same problem that the OP illustrated. I launch MT5 with 4 charts opened initially, all the EURUSD ones. All EURUSD ones are showing on the Charts Bar. But on opening any new chart from the Market Watch panel it is not placed on the Chart Bar, so you can't simply click to select it, if you have other charts fully covering the top of it you have to resize them. So annoying that I continue to use MT4!
EDIT:
I can use the window dropdown!
This is Build 4410, Version 5.00 June 21, 2024 running on Windows 11.