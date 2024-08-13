MT5 missing tabs for new charts - page 2

New comment
 
jleiton #: I reinstalled MT5 and now chart tabs disappeared when I have several charts open. I even tried to use one profile that do have the tabs but if I add new charts, it does not show in tabs!
 
jleiton #:
I reinstalled MT5 and now chart tabs disappeared when I have several charts open. I even tried to use one profile that do have the tabs but if I add new charts, it does not show in tabs!
Stocks Trading MT5 Stocks Trading Charts Bar and Charts Tabs - MT5 Stocks Trading Chart Tabs - Stocks Trading MetaTrader 5 Stocks Trading Chart Tabs - MT5 Bar of Stocks Trading ChartI I tried this and didn´t work....
 
jleiton #:
I I tried this and didn´t work....
It's disabled on your screenshot.
 
jleiton #:
I reinstalled MT5 and now chart tabs disappeared when I have several charts open. I even tried to use one profile that do have the tabs but if I add new charts, it does not show in tabs!

What are chart tabs?
Chart bars?
If chart tab = chart bar in the settings of Metatrader so you can accept this chart bars in the settings:





Alternatively, you can make for Metatrader to be in default settings concerning chart bars and so on -
read this post about HowTo: post

MT5 view settings
MT5 view settings
  • 2017.10.21
  • www.mql5.com
Hi all, I am using this version.... and I have to activate the highlighted options/setting every time I start the platform...
 

This is how I solve it for good


 

I have the same problem = Missing Charts bar even though it is clicked/ticked under view. 

Your solution as above didn't work for me.

Charts bar still missing.

Any other solutions???

 
3865633 #:

I have the same problem = Missing Charts bar even though it is clicked/ticked under view. 

Your solution as above didn't work for me.

Charts bar still missing.

Any other solutions??

Same here


Really frustrating

 

The last few comments on this thread hijacked it for a different reason.

I too have exactly the same problem that the OP illustrated. I launch MT5 with 4 charts opened initially, all the EURUSD ones. All EURUSD ones are showing on the Charts Bar. But on opening any new chart from the Market Watch panel it is not placed on the Chart Bar, so you can't simply click to select it, if you have other charts fully covering the top of it you have to resize them. So annoying that I continue to use MT4!

Why?


EDIT:

I can use the window dropdown!

 
Comments that do not relate to this topic, have been moved to "EA Robot on Mobile it's possible?".
 
I have resolved this for me by adding all the charts I want, closing down MT5 and reopening. I see the charts tab on the bottom and listed on under the "Windows" menu tab. I did this after i followed the steps listed https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/373335/page2#comment_27813435

This is Build 4410, Version 5.00 June 21, 2024 running on Windows 11.
MT5 missing tabs for new charts
MT5 missing tabs for new charts
  • 2022.02.15
  • Fernando Carreiro
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I'm using MT5 and new Charts are not added to the tabs bar. How can I create them? Any idea? Thanks in advance. Tort...
12
New comment