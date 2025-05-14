what are those pesky lines on Strategy Tester? get rid of them? - page 2
From MetaQuotes... their version...
I'll try with one from my broker...
There is only one MT5 version, no difference between brokers and Metaquotes ( for a same build of course).
These lines are well a "feature" of MT5 Strategy Tester, but I never found when, why or how to control them.
Tks!
BTW:
in the tester what is "Forward Period" ? I don't get it...
Please use the search engine for such trivial question.
brokers can make their own templates for the charts too. But i cant remember how i fixed them to blank. Suggestion: delete terminal.ini or view it in wordpad and look for lines that point to iMA
so... anyone had seem those pesky lines?
I'll try to find those inis (I already found some of them, but, no reference to those indicators or lines)
delete all of them? (after made a backup, of course) maybe... I'll try it...
tks!
So u have seen them, but, U does not know when they get in scene? or to get rid of them?
Exactly. But I didn't search much. And for now I don't have them.
I am near to hate this enviroment... and wondering if NinjaTrader or the other ones have this kind of "support with no support" that MetaTrader gives to us...
Usually, more the company is big more the customer support is poor.
let me make some more testing to be sure...
Hi all,
actually, those lines happen following the settings in the chart properties. to cancel them, just enter in the chart properties panel and set the color of the offer line and demand line to none.
for the tester, you have to do the same in the template you call, or in the tester.tpl
have a great week end!
arnaud
SOLUTION found to remove these pesky unwanted line......
here is solution...... in settings tab of strategy tester,, you will find Modelling input..... in this input select REAL TICK instead of any other input.....