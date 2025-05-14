what are those pesky lines on Strategy Tester? get rid of them?
where tthose lines comes from ??? and how to disable them ??? the "help info" of the MT5 does not offer help...
If you are absolutely sure that they are not indicators being used by EA, then they are indicators being loaded by default tester template file ("tester.tpl"), or by a specific template for your EA.
Create a clean chart with what you want as a default and save it as a template to "tester.tpl".
there is no "default.tpl" or "tester.tpl" ... even more: I erased (copied somewhere else) ALL the ".tpl" files (just to be sure)
Even more:
I can not "click" on those lines, and they does not show up on the "indicators section" neither on the "objects section"
And they begin to be draw on the start date of the testing periond... not before (as any indicator)...
Just to know... when U start a testing session, they does not appear on your window?
tks!
Even more: I can not "click" on those lines, and they does not show up on the "indicators section" neither on the "objects section"
And they begin to be draw on the start date of the testing periond... not before (as any indicator)...
Just to know... when U start a testing session, they does not appear on your window?
Are you absolutely sure your EA is not using any indicators, not even built-in indicator functions like iMA() or anything like that?
On my setup, when I start a testing session I have no such lines.
No idea...
I made an "empty" EA (no parameters, no acctions, no.... nothing!... just the OnInit,OnDeinit & OnTick)
compiled it, ran it... and there is those pesky lines...
I hate them ? sure I do !!!
because when I place a real indicator, they show up and make it hard to read it...
No idea...
I made an "empty" EA (no parameters, no acctions, no.... nothing!... just the OnInit,OnDeinit & OnTick)
compiled it, ran it... and there is those pesky lines...
I hate them ? sure I do !!!
because when I place a real indicator, they show up and make it hard to read it...
Yes... I had tested several ones...
and there are those pesky ones...
and I can not selecte them (al least to change the color! to black or something 'invisible')
They can not come from a "template" because (for a templete to be 'added') the template must have the name of the EA... and I have no made any templates at all... this is a "fresh" MT5 install
- So in the directory "Data Folder -> MQL5\Profiles\Templates", there is no "tester.tpl"?
- Was the MetaTrader installation downloaded from your broker or from MetaQuotes?
- So in the directory "Data Folder -> MQL5\Profiles\Templates", there is no "tester.tpl"?
- Was the MetaTrader installation downloaded from your broker or from MetaQuotes?
No. there is no "tester.tpl" (just have a look at)... no hidden files...
- So in the directory "Data Folder -> MQL5\Profiles\Templates", there is no "tester.tpl"?
- Was the MetaTrader installation downloaded from your broker or from MetaQuotes?
From MetaQuotes... their version...
I'll try with one from my broker...
Tks!
BTW:
in the tester what is "Forward Period" ? I don't get it...
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the red and gray lines seems to be the line graph of the "open ask & close price"...
my EA does not hay ANY indicator..
where tthose lines comes from ??? and how to disable them ???
the "help info" of the MT5 does not offer help...