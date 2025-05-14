what are those pesky lines on Strategy Tester? get rid of them? - page 3
SOLUTION found to remove these pesky unwanted line......
here is solution...... in settings tab of strategy tester,, you will find Modelling input..... in this input select REAL TICK instead of any other input.....
My findings:
those red and gray lines appear only in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode, at least in my case. They show previous ask and bid levels. They are annoying and can be removed if you remove/hide (the colours) of ask/bid line - but then there are no ask/bid horizontal levels on the chart, but also those annoying zigzag lines disappear, thankfully...
But I would like to have ask and bid lines on my chart in tester also in "Every tick based on real ticks" mode, but it is only possible together with those "pesky" lines!
Really annoying if you want this modelling mode.
Any solutions?
Start the strategy tester -> Charts -> Properties (or hit F8)
In the Show tab, untick show ask price lines, and / or in the colors tab, set the ask price color to none.
This worked for a single one of my sessions, but didn't persist until I took an empty chart in my main terminal and saved it as "tester.tpl" in the default folder, at which point the lines went away.
Also recommend playing with the Modeling tab ("real ticks", etc) setting in the main terminal's setting's tab (next to inputs).