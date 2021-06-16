Can Anyone Tell Me How to how to catch 0 and 1 Buffer values with CopyBuffer ()+ICustom For a EA?
- Bilida Dewage Prasad Kumarasinghe: But I cannot Catch
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- Bilida Dewage Prasad Kumarasinghe Anyone can Help with that? Indicator Attachche here.
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No free help 2017.04.21
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HI guys , Im Really new to MQL5 and in my case i can initialize the 2nd and 3rd Indicator buffer value inside the EA. But I cannot get the 0 and 1 Buffer Value Please Anyone can Help with that? Indicator Attachche here.
// Indicator Download
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kq_GzkWLZ5XeUYRQgUo6tCSO8GTI0eGO/view?usp=sharing