Can Anyone Tell Me How to how to catch 0 and 1 Buffer values with CopyBuffer ()+ICustom For a EA?

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HI guys , Im Really new to MQL5 and in my case i can initialize the  2nd and 3rd Indicator buffer value inside the EA. But I cannot get the 0 and 1 Buffer Value Please Anyone can Help with that? Indicator Attachche here.

How to read 0 and 1 Buffers?

// Indicator Download

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kq_GzkWLZ5XeUYRQgUo6tCSO8GTI0eGO/view?usp=sharing

 
  1. Bilida Dewage Prasad Kumarasinghe: But I cannot Catch

    “Doesn't work” is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
         How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
              When asking about code

  2. Bilida Dewage Prasad Kumarasinghe Anyone can Help with that? Indicator Attachche here.

    <*.exe file deleted>

    Do not attach executables. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your problem.
              No free help 2017.04.21

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