forex market hours 

The forex market is open 24 hours a day, 5.5 days a week.

but why dose forex market open on Monday 00:00am, close on Friday 11:00 pm in Metatrader 5 (server:MetaQuotes-Demo)?

And when would you expect it to open/close?
 
enivid:
And when would you expect it to open/close?

Investors and clients in the Forex arena can place trades continuously from Sunday 10 PM EST to Friday 5 PM EST; the trading pits do not close for the day.

Trading sessions according to GMT (Greenwich Mean Time):

Region City Open (GMT) Close (GMT)
Europe London 8:00 am 5:00 pm
Frankfurt 7:00 am 4:00 pm
America New York 1:00 pm 10:00 pm
Chicago 2:00 pm 11:00 pm
Asia Tokyo midnight 9:00 am
Hong Kong 1:00 am 10:00 am
Pacific Sydney 10:00 pm 7:00 am
Wellington 10:00 pm 6:00 am


Trading sessions according to EST (Eastern Standard Time):

Region City Open (EST) Close (EST)
Europe London 3:00 am 12:00 noon
Frankfurt 2:00 am 11:00 am
America New York 8:00 am 5:00 pm
Chicago 9:00 am 6:00 pm
Asia Tokyo 7:00 pm 4:00 am
Hong Kong 8:00 pm 5:00 am
Pacific Sydney 5:00 pm 2:00 am
Wellington 5:00 pm 1:00 am

 
According your tables, MetaQuotes-Demo server almost perfectly fits Open/Close time. The server is GMT+2. The earliest opening time is Sydney/Wellington 10 pm GMT Sunday, which is exactly 00:00 GMT+2 Monday. The closing time used is New York (instead of Chicago) 10 pm GMT Friday, but since Daylight Saving Time is now in effect in US, it's 9 pm GMT Friday, which is exactly 23:00 GMT+2 Friday.
enivid:
According your tables, MetaQuotes-Demo server almost perfectly fits Open/Close time. The server is GMT+2. The earliest opening time is Sydney/Wellington 10 pm GMT Sunday, which is exactly 00:00 GMT+2 Monday. The closing time used is New York (instead of Chicago) 10 pm GMT Friday, but since Daylight Saving Time is now in effect in US, it's 9 pm GMT Friday, which is exactly 23:00 GMT+2 Friday.

The earliest opening time is Sydney/Wellington 9 pm GMT Sunday, which is exactly 11:00pm GMT+2 Sunday, NOT 00:00 GMT+2 Monday.

The closing time used is New York 9 pm GMT Friday, which is exactly 11:00pm GMT+2 Friday. 

so is there an hour missing at weekly opening of the market in MetaQuotes-Demo server? 

forex market hours 

kwang1:

The earliest opening time is Sydney/Wellington 9 pm GMT Sunday, which is exactly 11:00pm GMT+2 Sunday, NOT 00:00 GMT+2 Monday.

The closing time used is New York 9 pm GMT Friday, which is exactly 11:00pm GMT+2 Friday. 

so is there an hour missing at weekly opening of the market in MetaQuotes-Demo server? 

http://fxtrade.oanda.com/analysis/market-hours 

 

Hmmm... Your tables list Sydney/Wellington opening time at 10 pm, not 9 pm. Wellington stock trading session opens at 10 am local time, or 10 pm GMT (or 00:00 Monday GMT+2). I guess that really depends on what's considered Sydney/Wellington open, if it's stock exchanges, then 00:00 GMT+2 is a proper time, if some other event is used, then we should know what it is to measure the opening time properly.
 

so does the opening time of MetaQuotes-Demo server start from Tokyo? not Sydney/Wellington?
kwang1:
so does the opening time of MetaQuotes-Demo server start from Tokyo? not Sydney/Wellington?
MetaQuotes-Demo server always opens at 22:00 Sunday(GMT), and closes at 21:00 Friday(GMT), no matter in summer or winter. why?
 
kwang1:

It's not actually true. Firstly, Sydney and Wellington are in the Southern Hemisphere and thus use Daylight Saving Time from September till April. Secondly, different countries use different dates for turning DST on and off. But currently the US has on and Sydney/Wellington has it off.
 
kwang1:
so does the opening time of MetaQuotes-Demo server start from Tokyo? not Sydney/Wellington?
They use Wellington's local 10 am (stock exchange open). If they'd use Sydney or Tokyo they'd open 2 hours later.
12
