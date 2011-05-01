forex market hours
And when would you expect it to open/close?
Investors and clients in the Forex arena can place trades continuously from Sunday 10 PM EST to Friday 5 PM EST; the trading pits do not close for the day.
Trading sessions according to GMT (Greenwich Mean Time):
|Region
|City
|Open (GMT)
|Close (GMT)
|Europe
|London
|8:00 am
|5:00 pm
|Frankfurt
|7:00 am
|4:00 pm
|America
|New York
|1:00 pm
|10:00 pm
|Chicago
|2:00 pm
|11:00 pm
|Asia
|Tokyo
|midnight
|9:00 am
|Hong Kong
|1:00 am
|10:00 am
|Pacific
|Sydney
|10:00 pm
|7:00 am
|Wellington
|10:00 pm
|6:00 am
Trading sessions according to EST (Eastern Standard Time):
|Region
|City
|Open (EST)
|Close (EST)
|Europe
|London
|3:00 am
|12:00 noon
|Frankfurt
|2:00 am
|11:00 am
|America
|New York
|8:00 am
|5:00 pm
|Chicago
|9:00 am
|6:00 pm
|Asia
|Tokyo
|7:00 pm
|4:00 am
|Hong Kong
|8:00 pm
|5:00 am
|Pacific
|Sydney
|5:00 pm
|2:00 am
|Wellington
|5:00 pm
|1:00 am
According your tables, MetaQuotes-Demo server almost perfectly fits Open/Close time. The server is GMT+2. The earliest opening time is Sydney/Wellington 10 pm GMT Sunday, which is exactly 00:00 GMT+2 Monday. The closing time used is New York (instead of Chicago) 10 pm GMT Friday, but since Daylight Saving Time is now in effect in US, it's 9 pm GMT Friday, which is exactly 23:00 GMT+2 Friday.
The earliest opening time is Sydney/Wellington 9 pm GMT Sunday, which is exactly 11:00pm GMT+2 Sunday, NOT 00:00 GMT+2 Monday.
The closing time used is New York 9 pm GMT Friday, which is exactly 11:00pm GMT+2 Friday.
so is there an hour missing at weekly opening of the market in MetaQuotes-Demo server?
http://fxtrade.oanda.com/analysis/market-hours
According to summer or winter season the time in different financial centers of the world will differ from the universal time GMT by number of hours shown in the table below:
The financial center: hour difference from GMT: Winter/Summer:
Wellington: +11/+12
Sydney: +9/+10
Tokyo: +9/+9
Hong Kong: +8/+8
Singapore: +7/+8
Moscow: +3/+4
Frankfurt/M: +1/+2
Zurich: +1/+2
London: 0/+1
New York: -5/-4
Los Angeles: -8/-7
It can be seen from above that all countries practice daylight-saving, as they are in the same time zones in winter and in summer.
so does the opening time of MetaQuotes-Demo server start from Tokyo? not Sydney/Wellington?
The forex market is open 24 hours a day, 5.5 days a week.
but why dose forex market open on Monday 00:00am, close on Friday 11:00 pm in Metatrader 5 (server:MetaQuotes-Demo)?