MT5 Backtestt Error History cache build error

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I'm new to MT5 when i backtest my ea and i found error  history cache build error please give me advice

 

Facing the very same problem with some of the EAs and not with others - would appreciate any guidance on how to debug it

Here's more details on my issue: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371669#comment_23626248

MT5 Tester: history cache build error
MT5 Tester: history cache build error
  • 2021.06.20
  • www.mql5.com
Hi I have already done some tests with the metatrader5 successfully, but now always comes the error message :history cache build error...
 
this doesn't seem to be a bug in EA...
its more like some problem happened on your computer
please check weather you have sufficient memory or harddisk space in your computer.
usually ,such stability problem is totally irrelevant with your EA coding..., just cause by some other issue..
 

Well, I certainly have sufficient memory as some tests are running just fine.

Others fail with "history cache build error".

I found no correlation between the failures and the potential memory utilization, plenty of hard drive space.

Some strategies run just fine in the visual mode, but fail with this error as soon as I switch the visual off.

The error message is kind of unhelpful, would be good to understand what might be the underlying issues/reasons

 

Same error here, it happened first on one of my PCs and 30 minutes later on another PC! I lost an hour on the first PC changing EAs, changing symbols, inputs and so on. Then I went to the other PC, made 5-10 successful backtests and suddenly the same error appeared. (I have optimized and backtested this EA literally hundreds of times before that)

I can run the same EA with another symbol.. which I find very strange. 

No solution yet.

P.S. I have enough RAM and harddisk space on both machines

SOLVED - my brokerage has quotes issues at the moment. I cant see any tick data for EURUSD between 2007 and august 2024. My base currency is EUR. Every time I try to replace the EURUSD data with a full data set AND the pc is connected to the internet, the problem reappears. When I cut the connection, mt5 does not replace my set with the broker's broken set and the problem is gone. 
So in my case for some tests I can create a custom symbol with the proper tick data.. but until my broker fixes this issue I prefer to use another broker.

I hope this helps!
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