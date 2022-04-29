I need help with my strategy tester!!!

New comment
 

Hi folks,

I have problem with my backtesting as you see from both pictures. The first one is every tick modelling and it's working fine but the second one, every tick based on real ticks, seems not working properly.

I have never had this issue before so I try to reinstall everything but it doesn't help. Is this a bug or something? or is it about the data? 

Any suggestion or help?


P.S. this is a custom symbols of EUR/USD

1.  

2.

[Deleted]  
Mon Boonsit: I have problem with my backtesting as you see from both pictures. The first one is every tick modelling and it's working fine but the second one, every tick based on real ticks, seems not working properly.

I have never had this issue before so I try to reinstall everything but it doesn't help. Is this a bug or something? or is it about the data? Any suggestion or help? P.S. this is a custom symbols of EUR/USD

You are already have another topic open with a similar question. Why did you start a new thread?

"Every Tick" is virtual tick, generated by the Strategy Tester. "Every tick based on Real Ticks" is real ticks. Obviously they will be different and have different spreads.

Unless you set both tests to run with a fixed spread, they can easily be different.

 
You can PM me if you want. I am currently testing the best export advisors on this platform. Real ticks, variable spread, simulated slippage and commissions included.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You are already have another topic open with a similar question. Why did you start a new thread?

"Every Tick" is virtual tick, generated by the Strategy Tester. "Every tick based on Real Ticks" is real ticks. Obviously they will be different and have different spreads.

Unless you set both tests to run with a fixed spread, they can easily be different.

Basically, it means that this is the legit spreads that working correctly on "Every tick based on Real Ticks".
[Deleted]  
Mon Boonsit #: Basically, it means that this is the legit spreads that working correctly on "Every tick based on Real Ticks".

Both types of tests are useful in stress testing your EA, but obviously the "Every tick based on Real Ticks" is based on the real historical data.

New comment