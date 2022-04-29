I need help with my strategy tester!!!
I have never had this issue before so I try to reinstall everything but it doesn't help. Is this a bug or something? or is it about the data? Any suggestion or help? P.S. this is a custom symbols of EUR/USD
You are already have another topic open with a similar question. Why did you start a new thread?
"Every Tick" is virtual tick, generated by the Strategy Tester. "Every tick based on Real Ticks" is real ticks. Obviously they will be different and have different spreads.
Unless you set both tests to run with a fixed spread, they can easily be different.
You are already have another topic open with a similar question. Why did you start a new thread?
"Every Tick" is virtual tick, generated by the Strategy Tester. "Every tick based on Real Ticks" is real ticks. Obviously they will be different and have different spreads.
Unless you set both tests to run with a fixed spread, they can easily be different.
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Hi folks,
I have problem with my backtesting as you see from both pictures. The first one is every tick modelling and it's working fine but the second one, every tick based on real ticks, seems not working properly.
I have never had this issue before so I try to reinstall everything but it doesn't help. Is this a bug or something? or is it about the data?
Any suggestion or help?
P.S. this is a custom symbols of EUR/USD
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