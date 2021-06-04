Client position has been duplicated
You can ask the client to the following questions:
- is he using MQL5 VPS? If yes so "Enable real time subscription" should be disabled in his home computer in case he is using MQL5 VPS for subscription.
And ask MQL5 VPS journal/logs from him in *.txt file (not as screenshot);
- if he is not using MQL5 VPS (and using his home computer only) so ask Metatrader journal from your client on the way as *.txt file.
By having this information (log files) so you can understand about what was happened:
- the trade hits stop loss or take profit on the client's Metatrader and this trade was opened once again, or
- he is using subscription on MQL5 VPS and in his home computer on the same time and some orders were doubled, or
- you or your clients made a balance operation on trading accounts (deposit or withdrawal) during the open trades, and some positions were corrected by the signal system,
- your clients are trading by himself together with subscription, or
- your clients closed some trade manually by himself, and this trade was opened once again, or
- any other issue.
My client not running on VPS.
I attached the log file, please help to check.
I feel that the order been duplicated twice maybe because:
1. I place limit order?
2. There are other open positions when the client subscribe to my signal.
The log is started with the settings for subscription:
Signal - money management: use 75% of deposit, equity limit: 1 000.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled Signal - signal provider has balance 2 034.19 USD, leverage 1:500 Signal - subscriber has balance 2 000.00 USD, leverage 1:500 Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 70% (old value 0%)
So, the subscriber is using 75% of his deposit with the value/ration of 70%.
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The signal system discovered 2 position/orders for signal provider (signal provider has two positions):
Signal - signal provider has position [#12576223 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1906.40 tp: 1913.48] Signal - signal provider has position [#12584916 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1896.47]
First position (#12576223) was copied sucessfully to the subscriber:
Signal - position [#12576223 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1906.40 tp: 1913.48] copied successfully
And the second position (#12584916) was copied sucessfully to the subscriber:
Signal - position [#12584916 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1896.47] copied successfully
and everything was fine in the beginning:
signal provider has 2 positions, and those 2 positions were sucessfully copied to the subscriber.
The subscriber changed the settings of his subscription (he used 95% of deposit for now), and the percentage value (ratio) was changed from 70% to 90%:
Signal - money management: use 95% of deposit, equity limit: 1 000.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 90% (old value 70%)
After that the signal system made a synchronization once again (because the subscriber changed the settings).
And - yes, same two positions were discovered for the signal provider, and those two positions were discovered for the subscribers.
Everything is fine for now too (you has two positions and he/subscriber has two positions:
Signal - local position [#5923952 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1893.61 tp: 1913.48] is equal to the signal one [#12576223 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1906.40 tp: 1913.48], no changes are made Signal - local position [#5923953 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1893.61 tp: 1913.48] is equal to the signal one [#12584916 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1896.47 tp: 1913.48], no changes are made Signal - synchronization finished successfully
After that - signal provider opened the 3rd position,
Signal - signal provider added position #12585903 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1887.34 [order activation]
and this 3rd position was sucessfully copied for subscriber:
Signal - symbol XAUUSD-ECN mapped to XAUUSD 0 20:30:32.198 '12022506': order buy market 0.01 XAUUSD sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 0 20:30:32.643 '12022506': order was opened : #5930371 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1886.79 sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 0 20:30:32.643 '12022506': Signal - signal provider position #12585903 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1887.34 copiedThus, the provider is having 3 positions, and the subscriber is having 3 positions.
After that, the subscriber manually closed all those 3 positions in his Metatrader.
Why? No idea ... he closed those positions manually by himself, or his broker or any ...
First position was closed by subscriber:
order #5923952 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1893.61 sl: 0.00 tp: 1913.48 closed at price 1872.41
and second position was closed by subscriber:
order #5923953 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1893.61 sl: 0.00 tp: 1913.48 closed at price 1871.48
and the 3rd position was closed by the subscriber:
order #5930371 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1886.79 sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 closed at price 1869.54
Thus, you as a signal provider is still having 3 positions, but the subscriber does not have any positions (because he closed all of them).
Why? No idea.
The 4th position was opened by the signal provider -
Signal - signal provider added position #12587397 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1869.55 [order activation]
and this position was sucessfully copied for the subscriber:
Signal - symbol XAUUSD-ECN mapped to XAUUSD 0 21:36:14.307 '12022506': order buy market 0.01 XAUUSD sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 0 21:36:14.708 '12022506': order was opened : #5938580 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1869.93 sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 0 21:36:14.708 '12022506': Signal - signal provider position #12587397 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1869.55 copied
But this position was closed too by the subscriber:
close order #5938580 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1869.93 sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 at price 0.00 0 21:37:19.735 '12022506': order #5938580 buy 0.01 XAUUSD at 1869.93 sl: 0.00 tp: 0.00 closed at price 1867.36
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As a results, the signal provider is having 4 positions, but subscriber do not have any position (all his positions were manually closed by him or by something).
There are 4 positions which are having signal provider:
Signal - signal provider has position [#12576223 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1906.40 tp: 1913.48] 0 21:39:38.296 '12022506': Signal - signal provider has position [#12584916 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1896.47 tp: 1913.48] 0 21:39:38.296 '12022506': Signal - signal provider has position [#12585903 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1887.34] 0 21:39:38.296 '12022506': Signal - signal provider has position [#12587397 buy 0.02 XAUUSD-ECN at 1869.55]
because if you/provider is having 4 positions so he/subscriber should have 4 positions too.
But ..after that the subscriber manually closed two positions.
As a results: you (signal provider) are still having 4 positions, but the subscriber is having 2 positions (he closed 2 positions).
After that - the subscriber changed his signal settings once again:
Signal - money management: use 50% of deposit, equity limit: 1 000.00 USD, deviation/slippage: 0.5 spreads, copy SL/TP: enabled Signal - percentage for volume conversion selected according to the ratio of balances and leverages, new value 45% (old value 90%)
He is using 50% of his deposit now, and his percentage value (ration) was changed from 90% to 45%.
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Hi,
I have a client feedback to me that some of the orders have been duplicated, which mean instead of open 1 position, their MT4 opens 2 position.