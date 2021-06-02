VPS MIgration is Disabled
Make sure you are logged into your trading account with the master and not the investor password and in your MQL5 account with your vishvesh.sanghvi username and NOT your email or facebook.
Dear Elini,
I have checked that already. It's still not allowing to migrate.
regards,
Besides, you can check your MT5, because as far as I know from the latest announcement: 32-bit MT5 cannot connect to the hosting service.
The announcement is here.
How to know about 32-bit MT5 or 64-bit?
Use the following procedure (restart MT5 and you can see about 64 bit or 32 bit) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20
If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab
(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button ). It should look like this:
2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2 2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
If not so - update your Windows (or use the other computer with Windows 64-bit.
- 2021.05.14
- www.mql5.com
I have checked the same version is differnt I tried to upgrade live it doesnt work.
I have the expert on 64 bit but it gives an error on loading the EA
32-bit Metatrader 5 is not supported the MQL5 VPS and it is not supported the Market.
