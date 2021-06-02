VPS MIgration is Disabled

vishvesh.sanghvi:

Make sure you are logged into your trading account with the master and not the investor password and in your MQL5 account with your vishvesh.sanghvi username and NOT your email or facebook.

 

Dear Elini,


I have checked that already. It's still not allowing to migrate.


regards,

 
If the above are correct, restart your computer and terminal and try again.

 
vishvesh.sanghvi:

Dear Elini,


I have checked that already. It's still not allowing to migrate.


regards,

Besides, you can check your MT5, because as far as I know from the latest announcement: 32-bit MT5 cannot connect to the hosting service.
The announcement is here.

How to know about 32-bit MT5 or 64-bit?
Use the following procedure (restart MT5 and you can see about 64 bit or 32 bit) -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
If Metatrader 5  x64 so it means that your Windows is on 64 bit together with your Metatrader 5 (64-bit too).
If not so - update your Windows (or use the other computer with Windows 64-bit.
MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2940: Positioning of MQL5 Services showcases in the workspace and updated design
MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 2940: Positioning of MQL5 Services showcases in the workspace and updated design
  • 2021.05.14
  • www.mql5.com
The MetaTrader 5 platform update will be released on Friday, May the 21st, 2021...
 

I have checked the same version is differnt I tried to upgrade live it doesnt work.



 
Seems, you Windows is on 32-bit, and this type of Windows is not supported by Metatrader 5.
 

I have the expert on 64 bit but it gives an error on loading the EA



 
32-bit Metatrader 5 is not supported the MQL5 VPS and it is not supported the Market.

You can check announcement here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/369305 -

MQL5: We continue limiting the circulation of older technologies, including 32-bit components.
  • 32-bit terminals are no longer allowed to load programs from the Market.
  • 32-bit terminals cannot connect to the hosting service.
  • The 32-bit MetaEditor version does not support additional file protection via MQL5 Cloud Protector.
  • MQL5 programs compiled under old MetaEditor versions (released 5 years ago or more) cannot run in the new terminal version.
