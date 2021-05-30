The Mql5 accounts does not read my accounts correctly
Hello
The Mql5 accounts does not read my accounts correctly and this is not the first time
Check the account and you know the error
<...>
Best regards
Tarek
We can't see your entire history, but have in mind that in order to recover a -99% loss you need a 10000% profit.
The account is a cent account there is no big loss until the risk of reaching 100%, you can see the floating loss it is -348.30
Your signal is started to be monitored since today afternoon (few minutes before you made a first post on the thread here).
So, nothing to evaluate (today is Sunday).
You can make some trades and wait for few days for the stats to be refreshed.
If not so - it may be good to start the signal from the very beginning: open account, create the signal, and start your first trade after that (and the signal system will monitor your signal from the beginning).
This is one of the errors from the site. The account has traded for seven weeks and deposits 105 608.82 USC
This is also a mistake. I deposited 50.000 cents, and not as it was written 105 608.82 USC
signal is started to be monitored since today afternoon (few minutes before you made a first post on the thread here).
So, nothing to evaluate (today is Sunday). ( I deleted it and returnedit hope it would fix but as you see The readings are all wrong ) .
So far I am surprised by the fake readings, as well as those who follow me
Not.
You created the signal today in the afternoon, and you k now that main stats are refreshed/re-calculated in midnight.
Besides, you use this account for trading before you connect it to the signal service, and no one knows about what was happened and how you traded.
I am suggesting to you to monitor the trading accounts from the very beginnng.
So, it is not a bug in the system. It is your mistake to make the conclusion several minutes after creating the signal at weekend, and it is your mistake to start monitoring the signal with big history of trading which was happened before you connect your trading account to the signal service.
So, it is my suggestion (once again):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The Mql5 accounts does not read my accounts correctly
Sergey Golubev, 2021.05.30 16:54
...
You can make some trades and wait for few days for the stats to be refreshed.
If not so - it may be good to start the signal from the very beginning: open account, create the signal, and start your first trade after that (and the signal system will monitor your signal from the beginning).
Of course, if it is the bug so it should be fixed (and I agree with you). Let's wait for Monday or Tuesday.
But I think you agree with me that it is not ethical to report about the bug few minutes after creating the signal on weekend ... especially if all the trades were made before the signal was created ...
Thanks for the response, but the account has already been linked It has been linked to a date 7 April 2021, 11:54 , and when I saw errors, I reconnected the account so that the readings might be corrected
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tarek2750
But it is written that this signal is monitored since today afternoon. And today is Sunday.
And as you know - all stats are refreshed in midnight (this midnight or the next midnight).
Besides, if the signal system discovers that 100% of initial deposit was lost (or by equity open trades for example) so nothing you/we can do in this case (no one will fix anything in "losing signal" sorry).
--------------------
That is why I suggest to connect the signal from the very beginning before you make a first trade, and check everything in the very beginning.
--------------------
And this is my suggestion once again -
You can make some trades and wait for few days for the stats to be refreshed.
If not so - it may be good to start the signal from the very beginning: open account, create the signal, and start your first trade after that (and the signal system will monitor your signal from the beginning).
Did you lose all your deposited money sometime in the past and then deposited new money and started all over?
If yes, that is the reason that you have a -100% growth as your account's result.
I say it once again, in order to recover a -99% loss, you need a 10000% profit.For future reference, when you lose all your account's money, you should open a new account and start again, not deposit to the same account and continue, because of the above.
Thank you very much for your response The problem occurred and I told you this is not the first time it happened on other accounts in the past,
I have not lost the entire amount and have not made any deposit .
I will link the account again when the market opens and see what happens
Hello
The Mql5 accounts does not read my accounts correctly and this is not the first time
Check the account and you know the error
<...>
Best regards
Tarek