New to MT4 and cant find an indicator
Describe your specification in full details.
What are you trying to gain from the indicator?
Thank you for the replay Roszey,
Basically I would like to know how much the price went up or how much the price went down during the time frame (M1, M5, H1, H4) set and that is really about it. I know it sounds kind of silly since the candlesticks do this, but to me it makes it easier for me to see a trend and in what direction the instrument is heading when it is all in a straight line like this..
Thank you for the replay Roszey,
Basically I would like to know how much the price went up or how much the price went down during the time frame (M1, M5, H1, H4) set and that is really about it. I know it sounds kind of silly since the candlesticks do this, but to me it makes it easier for me to see a trend and in what direction the instrument is heading when it is all in a straight line like this..
Thank you both for your help. It must not be my day today. I cannot get the mq5 to run in MT4. I would love to see how it works though.
I did on the other hand find an older version of the dutch candles indicator here http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=246157
Thank you both for your help. It must not be my day today. I cannot get the mq5 to run in MT4. I would love to see how it works though.
I did on the other hand find an older version of the dutch candles indicator here http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=246157
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Hello, I am new to MT4 and MQL5 and have been looking for half the day and cannot find an indicator I know hows to exist, but since I really do not know all the terminology yet cannot find it. I have seen it in pictures (but of course could not find any of them today :o) This indicator looks like the below. Basically it takes the amount gained or lost and puts it on a line. I have cut and pasted from a regular candlestick to what it should look like. Any help in finding this or knowing what it is called would greatly be appropriated. Thanks, Rusty