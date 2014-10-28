New to MT4 and cant find an indicator

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Hello, I am new to MT4 and MQL5 and have been looking for half the day and cannot find an indicator I know hows to exist, but since I really do not know all the terminology yet cannot find it.  I have seen it in pictures (but of course could not find any of them today :o)  This indicator looks like the below.  Basically it takes the amount gained or lost and puts it on a line.  I have cut and pasted from a regular candlestick to what it should look like.  Any help in finding this or knowing what it is called would greatly be appropriated.  Thanks, Rusty


 

Describe your specification in full details.

What are you trying to gain from the indicator? 

 

Thank you for the replay Roszey,

Basically I would like to know how much the price went up or how much the price went down during the time frame (M1, M5, H1, H4) set and that is really about it.  I know it sounds kind of silly since the candlesticks do this, but to me it makes it easier for me to see a trend and in what direction the instrument is heading when it is all in a straight line like this..

 
therustytrader:

Thank you for the replay Roszey,

Basically I would like to know how much the price went up or how much the price went down during the time frame (M1, M5, H1, H4) set and that is really about it.  I know it sounds kind of silly since the candlesticks do this, but to me it makes it easier for me to see a trend and in what direction the instrument is heading when it is all in a straight line like this..

Try heatmap indicator
 
Thanks for the reply again.  Unfortunately the heatmap is not what I am looking for.  I am just look for a simple price went up or price went down for the time correlating With up being above the line and down being below the line.
 
one indicator like it.


 
Hi, please try this, I hope this indicator in accordance with what you want.
Files:
TheRustyTrader.mq5  4 kb
 

Thank you both for your help.  It must not be my day today.  I cannot get the mq5 to run in MT4.  I would love to see how it works though.

I did on the other hand find an older version of the dutch candles indicator here http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=246157

 
therustytrader:

Thank you both for your help.  It must not be my day today.  I cannot get the mq5 to run in MT4.  I would love to see how it works though.

I did on the other hand find an older version of the dutch candles indicator here http://www.forexfactory.com/showthread.php?t=246157

I am afraid that your indicator can't be made in MT4, because in MT4 cannot use DRAW_CANDLE like in MT5. But maybe this indicator can help you..
Files:
Therustytrader.ex4  5 kb
 

How to copy indicator and how it will be addede to Indicator list ?

 

Take it easy))

If there is some questions - I will be glad to help

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