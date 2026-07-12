Market Replay with MT5
Hi
Just started using MT5.
During the weekend I like to replay periods of a chart (in my case the EURJPY on the 3 minute chart) where I made a mistake to see where I went wrong.
Is this possible with MT5?
For example, if I wanted to see the Asian open on Wednesday playing as if it was live trading on the EURJPY three minute chart with candlesticks and no indicators, would this be possible?
Thanks
I know that other trade platform has that "Market Replay or Trade Simulator" feature, but no, sorry, MT5 does not have market replay feature.
You can use Strategy Tester or maybe ask that feature to Service Desk.
I remember asked that feature before and Service Desk said something about it, but I don't know where it is now, maybe they delete it.
During the weekend I like to replay periods of a chart (in my case the EURJPY on the 3 minute chart) where I made a mistake to see where I went wrong.
Is this possible with MT5?
If you're trading manually, see the trading simulator in the CodeBase:
SimSim (Simple Simulator v1.0)
Boris, 2020.08.21 15:54Simple Simulator is designed to practice manual trading on historical data.
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Hi
Just started using MT5.
During the weekend I like to replay periods of a chart (in my case the EURJPY on the 3 minute chart) where I made a mistake to see where I went wrong.
Is this possible with MT5?
For example, if I wanted to see the Asian open on Wednesday playing as if it was live trading on the EURJPY three minute chart with candlesticks and no indicators, would this be possible?
Thanks