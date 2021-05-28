I faced a fraud signal copying
Hello,
I have started copy.
Once run the copy tool , this provider started open wrong trades which damaged my account.
How to refund and open a complain?
There is no refund option for signals, you accepted certain rules when you subscribed.
Any provider can open any trades that he/provider wants to open. And past progit of the provider can not guarantee the future results.
Provider will not open the trades that you want.
He will open the trades that he wants.
The rules -
----------------
Rules of Using the Signals Service - Possible Risks and Disclaimer
- No past trading successes of a selected Signals Source can guarantee future profits.
- Implementation of Signals/Failure to implement Signals can result in differences between your results and the results of the Signals Source.
- Differences in trading conditions in your trading account and in the account of the Signals Source can jeopardize the possibility of implementing trading signals.
- Communication failures can lead to missed Signals.
- www.mql5.com
I meant , the provider have started opened all trades with no any reasonable or responsibility
Once I follow the provider he started fraud the signals and all of them are negative.
While before joined the provider. it was very good.
So there is a kind of cheating.
Read the rules about it.
- www.mql5.com
Where is the service desk ? to open a complain ?
Complain about your wrong selection of the signal?
Do you want to transfer your personal risk to the others?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.01.22 10:19
If you unsubscribe within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will get an automatic full refund.
If the signal provider is your best friend or your relative so you do not have many problems with the subscription.
But if you subscribed to anyone ... just because this "anyone" is having good name of the signal or for any other reason so - it is your risk. And please - do not transfer your personal risk to any other people.
----------------
I am posting is all the time on the forum during the many years (it is about Market products but it is same for the Signals):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Recommend your Solutions about Irresponsibility of Some Developers and Sellers.
Sergey Golubev, 2021.01.14 09:18
- If you bought the product from your friend or from your relative or from very active users on this forum so you can fix anything related with the sellers who are responsible about what they are seller (and because you both know each other for the long time).
- But if you bought something from "anyone" just because of have a lot of money so - sorry: it is your risk, and this risk can not be turned to anyone else.
----------------
I am posting this suggestion all the time on the forum. It is related to the Signals, the Market, and to the Freelance as well -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2020.01.16 06:35
There is one rule which some people follow:
subscribe to the signal or create an order in Freelance or purchase the product from the user/seller/coder/provider you know in person or you know by activity on the forum.
Because if you purchased something so I may ask:
"Do you know the seller in person, or you are familiar with him on this forum?"
If you say: "Not" so it will be very strange case for me ...
----------------
There are a lot of professional and honest users/coders on the forum, and some of them are very active on this forum helping to the other people and replying on the forum posts/requests.
Always choose the person you know in this forum (who is very active here), and you will have much less problems with anything.
Just my opinion sorry (because I am not a coder, and I am using Freelance and Market as well).
Maybe you still dont understand what I reported nor you did not check the provider history.
Also, I may open complain about mql5.com
As far as I understand - you subscribed to the bad signal, and for now - you are looking for someone who will be responsible for your mistake (which is completely illegal from your side sorry).
Please, re-read my posts above. I understand your feeling but it is technical forum, and it is necessary to provide the proofs other than talking for example.
Hi Sergey, I completely agree. You seem very knowledgeable. I can't find this anywhere - how do you know at what time a signal began being monitored by mql5.com? From my understanding, this is the most important thing when looking at a signal since you can't trust results from before that time.
Thanks in advance.
