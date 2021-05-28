I faced a fraud signal copying - page 2

pinewood768:

Hi Sergey, I completely agree.  You seem very knowledgeable.  I can't find this anywhere - how do you know at what time a signal began being monitored by mql5.com?  From my understanding, this is the most important thing when looking at a signal since you can't trust results from before that time.


Check this example carefully:


 

rmql52014:

Hello,

I have started copy.

Once run the copy tool , this provider started open wrong trades which damaged my account.

How to refund and open a complain?

Be smart and not greedy.

A friend of mine asked me what she has to do to do this social trading. So I:

  1. selected 2 signals and paid for one month (30,- each),
  2. selected a broker,
  3. opened 2 demo accounts with the amount she wants to risk, and
  4. started on each demo account one of the signals.
  5. I watched them both for one month.
  6. Now I can recommend her exactly what she has to do
  7. and I am convinced that the chance of a success is quite high
  8. even though I told her that she is risking all that money.
60,- is not much compared with the 1000,- at risk and the friendship will remain.
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

Joel Protusada:

Hi Pinewood,

Have you investigated thoroughly your technical settings before you connected to the signal? 

For example...

Is your signal provider a scalper or trend-follower? I think there would be no much issues if he is a trend-follower. But based on your screenshot, looks like he is a scalper. It means, technically, there's lot of things that you should consider before subscribing. If you are having negative results while he is having positive profits, it means there are delays on your side.

  • Check your latency against his latency. When scalping, a few seconds delay can make you lose your trade while he is in profit. 
  • Check you spread against his brokers spread. When scalping for small pips, if your broker has a bigger spread than your signal provider's broker, you can also lose on each trade.
  • Slow queuing in your broker' server can cause slippage on your part and not with your signal provider, thus will also make you lose money while he is winning.

You can still fix this by knowing your technical requirements and contacting your broker to change to a server that meets your copying/trading requirements or change your broker. Don't be too quick on judging your signal provider. Investigate carefully everything on your part before jumping into conclusion. 

