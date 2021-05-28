I faced a fraud signal copying - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi Sergey, I completely agree. You seem very knowledgeable. I can't find this anywhere - how do you know at what time a signal began being monitored by mql5.com? From my understanding, this is the most important thing when looking at a signal since you can't trust results from before that time.
Thanks in advance.
Check this example carefully:
Hi Pinewood,
Have you investigated thoroughly your technical settings before you connected to the signal?
For example...
Is your signal provider a scalper or trend-follower? I think there would be no much issues if he is a trend-follower. But based on your screenshot, looks like he is a scalper. It means, technically, there's lot of things that you should consider before subscribing. If you are having negative results while he is having positive profits, it means there are delays on your side.
You can still fix this by knowing your technical requirements and contacting your broker to change to a server that meets your copying/trading requirements or change your broker. Don't be too quick on judging your signal provider. Investigate carefully everything on your part before jumping into conclusion.
I hope this helps.
Hello,
I have started copy.
Once run the copy tool , this provider started open wrong trades which damaged my account.
How to refund and open a complain?
Be smart and not greedy.
A friend of mine asked me what she has to do to do this social trading. So I:
Check this example carefully:
Thank you very much Eleni!
Hi Pinewood,
Have you investigated thoroughly your technical settings before you connected to the signal?
For example...
Is your signal provider a scalper or trend-follower? I think there would be no much issues if he is a trend-follower. But based on your screenshot, looks like he is a scalper. It means, technically, there's lot of things that you should consider before subscribing. If you are having negative results while he is having positive profits, it means there are delays on your side.
You can still fix this by knowing your technical requirements and contacting your broker to change to a server that meets your copying/trading requirements or change your broker. Don't be too quick on judging your signal provider. Investigate carefully everything on your part before jumping into conclusion.
I hope this helps.
I have not connected yet, I am still just researching. Thank you, this is good advice.